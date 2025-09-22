Celebrity Style
Elsa Hosk Freed The Nip In A See-Through Dress & Looked Positively Radiant
Fall won’t stop her from channeling her risqué ethos.
Unlike the rest of us commoners, true fashion girls aren’t constrained by the weather. They dress however they want, regardless of the climate. Just take a look at Elsa Hosk’s recent slew of outfits. While fall and its chilly gusts of wind are officially here, forcing even the most heat-averse to cover up in jackets, the Swedish supermodel is still out here dressing like it’s summer. Between her skin-baring details (e.g., cutouts or plunging necklines) and flimsy fabrics, Hosk clearly isn’t willing to sacrifice her signature “naked dressing” ethos anytime soon — weather be damned.
Elsa’s Sheer Gown
A master of the photo dump, Hosk posted a curation of what she’s been up to on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes looks at shoots, fashion week, and her engagement. As expected, they also included several outfits — some that even screamed summer.
In one photo, Hosk looked every bit the golden girl in a gold maxi dress. Hugging the contours of her body, it featured a wrap-around halter neckline with an asymmetrical detail. Apart from the low, sideboob-baring cut, it was also crafted in a stretchy see-through knit. It hinted at her underwear — or lack thereof (of a bra, at least).
She completed the look with gold bangles, a khaki Saint Laurent envelope minaudière with brown accents, and a matching Cartier watch in a similar chocolate shade.
More Slinky Looks
In another photo, she donned a similarly flimsy ’fit in a white dress whose glossy fabric looked like a cross between a raincoat and mesh. Though it featured a voluminous circle skirt, long sleeves, and a collar — design details typically not associated with spicy dressing — hers had a deep plunging neckline that slid down to her navel. Oh, and it was sheer. Again.
Ever the coordinated style icon, Hosk kept to a palette of white, red, and black. The Helsa founder threw on a cherry sweater tied around her waist and carried a black Hermès Birkin. Tying it all together, she wore flip-flops with red soles and inky thong straps.
Elsewhere in the carousel, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a lilac crop top with diaphanous lace panels. It gave the look the air of boudoir styling. To keep it sleek, she paired it with high-waist jeans and a brown leather belt.
The cold never bothered her anyway.