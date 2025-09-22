Elsa Hosk Freed The Nip In A See-Through Dress & Looked Positively Radiant

Unlike the rest of us commoners, true fashion girls aren’t constrained by the weather. They dress however they want, regardless of the climate. Just take a look at Elsa Hosk’s recent slew of outfits. While fall and its chilly gusts of wind are officially here, forcing even the most heat-averse to cover up in jackets, the Swedish supermodel is still out here dressing like it’s summer. Between her skin-baring details (e.g., cutouts or plunging necklines) and flimsy fabrics, Hosk clearly isn’t willing to sacrifice her signature “naked dressing” ethos anytime soon — weather be damned.

Elsa’s Sheer Gown

A master of the photo dump, Hosk posted a curation of what she’s been up to on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes looks at shoots, fashion week, and her engagement. As expected, they also included several outfits — some that even screamed summer.

In one photo, Hosk looked every bit the golden girl in a gold maxi dress. Hugging the contours of her body, it featured a wrap-around halter neckline with an asymmetrical detail. Apart from the low, sideboob-baring cut, it was also crafted in a stretchy see-through knit. It hinted at her underwear — or lack thereof (of a bra, at least).

She completed the look with gold bangles, a khaki Saint Laurent envelope minaudière with brown accents, and a matching Cartier watch in a similar chocolate shade.

More Slinky Looks

In another photo, she donned a similarly flimsy ’fit in a white dress whose glossy fabric looked like a cross between a raincoat and mesh. Though it featured a voluminous circle skirt, long sleeves, and a collar — design details typically not associated with spicy dressing — hers had a deep plunging neckline that slid down to her navel. Oh, and it was sheer. Again.

Ever the coordinated style icon, Hosk kept to a palette of white, red, and black. The Helsa founder threw on a cherry sweater tied around her waist and carried a black Hermès Birkin. Tying it all together, she wore flip-flops with red soles and inky thong straps.

Elsewhere in the carousel, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a lilac crop top with diaphanous lace panels. It gave the look the air of boudoir styling. To keep it sleek, she paired it with high-waist jeans and a brown leather belt.

The cold never bothered her anyway.