When it comes to fashion week, industry insiders know runways aren’t the only trend incubators. They routinely look to the streets, which both kickstart new trends and interpret those introduced by runways into more palatable looks, further propelling them into the zeitgeist. And this Spring/Summer 2026 New York Fashion Week season, which officially ended Tuesday, the chicest street style savants laid claim to which trends have staying power.

Naked dressing, for better or worse, is still going strong. Several show attendees rocked a sheer look, incorporating diaphanous skirts, tops, and dresses that either exposed lingerie or nips. On another risqué front, the bra-as-top look is also trickling down from being a Hollywood red-carpet favorite to a ’fit people can wear in the wild.

A couple of accessory trends also dominated the streets this season. Neckties, cosigned by Hailey Bieber and Zendaya, among others, wrapped around several chic necks. Scarves, too, were having a moment, whether as a belt or as a head wrap, among others. Ahead, all these and more of the biggest trends to come from street style stars this NYFW. Incorporate these into your own looks, fashion week or not.

Naked Dressing Is Going Strong

Sheer was one of the biggest trends this season. Paige DeSorbo, for example, wore a plunging sheer dress at the NYLON Nights party, exposing her high-waist undies, while other attendees also flaunted their choice of lingerie and body parts. Some daring souls flaunted both bras and panties, and others freed the nip.

Pinstripes Galore

Guests were especially maximalist this season, rocking a whole catalog of patterns from polka dots to leopards. The standout, however, was the humble pinstripe. A print more commonly reserved for rote office days, the lined look was given an exciting new update this season. Some wore them in suits, of course, with an elevated twist (think belted or with shoulder accents), while others wore them with a more deconstructed vibe. A few also mixed and matched pinstripe fabrics and colors to make the outfits dynamic.

Sharp Neckties

After the pantsuit became trendy last year, fashion’s finest have been incorporating neckties into their CEO-inspired numbers. Street style aficionados, however, found ways to keep the tie while ditching the boxy, businesslike suits, including by pairing contrasting ties with a button-down and denim jorts. Who needs necklaces when you have these?

Scarf Belts

This summer, the fashion cognoscenti found another accessory du jour in silky scarves, wrapping them around their waists as the “scarf belt.” Everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Lola Tung gave it a spin, decorating their waists with asymmetrically styled rectangles of fabric. The piece, of course, is also extremely versatile. Some used it as a skirt à la Rihanna or a headwrap.

No Shirt, No Pants, No Problem

The most risqué group, however, completely exposed their lingerie, wearing bras as tops or going pantsless and rocking undies only. Among them were Tina Leung of Bling Empire: New York, who skipped pants at Coach, and influencer Ella Mendelsohn, who rocked a suit with a bra instead of a blouse.