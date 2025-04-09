Jennifer Lopez is not one to let anything stop her. In the midst of her high-profile divorce from Ben Affleck, the actor-singer dived back into work and basically went on a sartorial world tour, turning winter ensembles into spicy sheer looks throughout the press tour of her film Unstoppable.

Now, as she films another movie and gears up for a summer tour, Lopez is not resting on her spicy fashion laurels. On April 8, she shared an important message about gratitude on Instagram, writing that she was thankful for her body, the “people who keep my heart full,” and “the little moments that become the best memories.”

In true J.Lo fashion, she showed off the body she’s grateful for in a simple yet head-turning look.

J.Lo’s Plunging Catsuit

In her selfie, J.Lo wore the most form-fitting workout gear imaginable. She donned a black sleeveless catsuit, featuring a strappy tank-style top with a plunging neckline. The top descended into high-waisted leggings that perfectly hugged her figure.

Proving that she was in workout mode, J.Lo didn’t complete her outfit with any flashy accessories. Instead, she tied her hair in a bun, went bare-faced, and almost ditched the bling altogether, save for one gold band around her finger.

J.Lo’s Deep Plunges

As evidenced when she wore her iconic green Versace dress to the 2000 Grammys, Lopez may be the queen of plunging looks, and they’ve become staples in her wardrobe.

In February, at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy Gala, the star doubled down on her signature look by wearing a floor-length metallic maroon gown from LaPointe’s pre-Fall 2025 collection.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The dress featured an hourglass shape, a halter-neck collar that created a backless silhouette, and a plunging neckline that almost fell to her navel. She completed her look with a luxurious fox-colored fur coat with extra-long lapels.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether she’s working out, running errands, or on the red carpet, we shouldn’t expect J.Lo to be any less fashionable.