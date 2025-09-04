There are countless celebrity brands in the market today, whether in the realms of beauty, food, or fashion. And not all of them are created equal. While some brands may feel like they merely slapped a big name to generate buzz, other stars clearly pour their souls into their business endeavors. Elsa Hosk falls under the latter.

As a fashion girlie who’s worn some of the industry’s chicest outfits on runways, campaigns, and glitzy red carpet events, Hosk knows what women want and consistently gives it to them via her ready-to-wear label, Helsa Studio. Since launching the brand in 2022, the supermodel has been hands-on, especially when it comes to the campaigns, both styling and starring in them. However, Hosk’s most invaluable contribution to her label — and proof she actually also loves it — is regularly wearing her own wares. Case in point: her recent outfit.

Elsa’s Plunging Romper

On Monday, Sept. 3, Hosk took to Instagram to share her latest outfit and tease Helsa’s upcoming collection in one fell swoop. She wore a white long-sleeved romper whose torso was crafted in a light, ultra-see-through fabric, while the bottoms featured built-in opaque shorts. It came equipped with a knitted collar and buttons all the way down the bodice, which she left unfastened for a skin-baring moment.

A pro at balancing silhouettes, Hosk paired her fitted look with a trench coat that’s exaggeratedly boxy. In a greige hue, it hung almost like a minidress with an ultra-short hemline. Unlike typical trench coats, whose belts tend to be wrapped around the waist, this built-in cincher looped around her hips.

The pairing may seem simple: a white piece and a trench, but it’s a testament to her styling prowess. Apart from taking shapes into account, the combo also boasts a delicate balance of risqué and sophisticated. Also, a coat with a barely there onesie? That’s transitional dressing at its finest.

While the romper isn’t available to purchase just yet, the trench is on both Revolve and FWRD and retails for $458.

Since Hosk has a habit of streamlining her looks by matching her accessories to her ’fit, she pulled the same M.O. for this. She carried an elongated triangular bag in a shade similar to her coat and slipped into white pumps to complement her romper.

A streamlined queen.