When it comes to sleepwear, fashion girls are divided into two main camps. The first is Team Comfy, characterized by a love for soft-to-the-touch pajama sets and ratty old tees, aka the oversized, worn-in shirts you probably “borrowed” from ex-boyfriends. The second is Team Spicy, who typically doze off in sheer babydoll dresses, slinky slips, and lace-trimmed co-ords. (Think: Blair Waldorf’s sleepwear throughout the entire Gossip Girl series.)

One style star, however, declined to choose between the two. Instead, she effortlessly melded the coziness of long-sleeved pajama co-ords with the subtle seduction of lingerie-inspired sleepwear. That diva is Elsa Hosk.

Elsa’s Sheer Pajamas

Over Labor Day weekend, while other style stars enjoyed summer’s final days in teeny bikinis, Hosk committed to wearing nothing but pajamas as outerwear — at least, according to her latest Instagram post. And rightly so. She wore a set so decadent it demanded to be seen.

Like typical pajama sets, hers included a long-sleeved top that had lapels and buttons down the center, and matching loose trousers with an elastic waistband. What made this unique, however, was its fabrication. Crafted in a light voile material, the white garments were utterly translucent, fully exposing her underwear — or lack thereof.

While it was undeniably risqué, it also had a whiff of romance thanks to the dainty cherry blossom embroidery smattered throughout. Hosk is particularly skilled at giving coquettecore, the TikTok-approved saccharine aesthetic, a naked update. And this set falls squarely under this umbrella.

As with any good entrepreneur, she repped her own ready-to-wear label, with both pieces from Helsa Studio. While the pants are currently sold out, her top is still available for purchase for $248.

Dusted With Pink

Another styling trick Hosk is particularly adept at? Color coordinating. Inspired by her outfit’s pink buds, she chose baby pink accessories to match, including a boxy rectangular bag with an inflated, pillowy vibe.

As for her shoes, she leaned into balletcore and slipped into satin ballet flats. Like the more traditional ballet styles, her pair featured a dainty bow on each foot.