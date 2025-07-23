Elsa Hosk’s Latest Outfit Was Practically Underwear & It Was A Naked Serve

As And Just Like That...’s third season nears its end, Carrie Bradshaw is the zeitgeist’s hot topic. And, more than ever, her romantic choices are dividing viewers. (I’ve personally never rolled my eyes more than when Aidan is on screen, sorry, not sorry.) Thankfully, there is one thing people can get behind: her style. The fictional writer’s fashion transcends bad dates, cringey scenes, and the test of time. Take her go-to rosette.

No one pop-culture icon made the floral appliqué as coveted as Carrie back in her SATC days. Decades later, shortly after the HBO revival first hit the screens in 2021, rosettes inevitably became in vogue again, trickling into runways, red carpets, and other style spaces. Even swimsuits eventually got the floral treatment. Coincidence? I think not. With Carrie heavily featured on people’s For You pages, fashion’s chicest are once again leaning into her style. One such fashionista is Elsa Hosk, who wore a three-piece set covered in the florettes.

Elsa’s Vacay Florals

On Wednesday, July 22, Hosk took to her Instagram story to share photos from an idyllic seaside vacation. While the azure waters were a sight to behold, IMHO, so was her rather spicy outfit. Instead of wearing a typical bikini, Hosk wore a sheer knit bra as a top, affixed with 3D crochet flowers.

Instagram/hoskelsa

And Granny Panties, Too?!

Leaning into the underwear as outerwear trend, she wore another piece seemingly plucked from the lingerie drawer. Peep her high-waist knit bottoms that closely resembled granny panties. The nana-approved style has been trending in recent months, replacing thongs as fashion’s undies du jour. The comfy pair has already been cosigned by the likes of Dakota Johnson and Florence Pugh, among others, and will likely only grow in popularity with grandmacore being on trend.

Like her top, her crochet bottoms featured similar rosettes, which she paired with a third matching piece in the co-ords: a sweater.

Instagram/hoskelsa

Hosk completed the look with shield sunglasses with yellowish plastic frames, massive ’80s-style gold studs, and an ivory shoulder bag.

She Loves The Comfy Underwear Style

Just last month, Hosk rocked another undies-forward style. Her choice of panties, however, was a vivid shade of green. It popped underneath her lacy dress from Gucci’s Spring/Summer 1996 collection.

Instagram/hoskelsa

Grandmacore, FTW.