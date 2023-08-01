Shopping

11 Rosette Swimsuits & Bikinis That Feel So Romantic

Blooming on beaches near you.

The beach is shaping up to be the best IRL runway this summer. From revealing thongs to crinkle-style fabrics, bikinis and swimsuits have become the weather-appropriate medium for fashion girlies to rock the year’s biggest trends. And one that’s coming in hot is the retro rosette, a classic Carrie Bradshaw favorite.

Though Carrie’s style tenets are perpetually emblazoned in fashionistas’ minds (and closets), the HBO Max reboot And Just Like That... catapulted the writer — and her famed style — back into the zeitgeist. It girls everywhere are rocking her long-time favorites, from her Fendi Baguette bag to her Manolo Blahnik shoes. It’s the retro rosette, her go-to accent piece, however, that’s experiencing a major renaissance, blooming on runways and street style stars alike.

A-list stars including Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez have all embraced the 3D floral style, wearing variations of the blooms on dresses, shoes, and necklaces. It was only a matter of time before swimsuits got in on the rose-covered action.

The ever-stylish rosette can add a touch of romance and whimsy to any look — and this goes double for swimwear. Dainty, delicate rosettes offer balance to a cheeky, butt-baring bikini. Meanwhile, a lone flower on a one-piece with major cut-outs puts the ‘max’ in maximalism. Or, in true Carrie fashion, consider a suit with a massive statement flower atop each breast, like this TikTok-viral number.

Ahead, shop the most stylish rosette swimsuits and bikinis that would undoubtedly be Carrie Bradshaw-approved.

This TikTok-famous suit features a massive ivory flower on each breast. It’s spicy, while also utterly romantic.

This red hot number features a rosette on the hip and one built into the straps, to be worn as a wraparound choker. Double the flower power.

Add a touch of whimsy to your classic triangle bikini with pink blooms around the neckline.

Rosettes aren’t just reserved for bra tops. Elevate a simple black two-piece set with a lone 3D flower on the hip.

You’ll look like liquid gold in this spicy cut-out one piece. Trust me, that’s a good thing.

Small appliqués all over a classic bra top make for a decidedly dainty take on the trend. This Calzedonia style also features a smattering of sequins for added sparkle.

The front of this two-tone swimsuit looks absolutely ethereal. The low back, however, (framed by the daintiest petals) is hella spicy.

Delicate white blooms cover this set, giving it a decidedly bridal vibe.

For a comfy take on the trend, rock a floral embellishment atop a stretchy crinkle suit (another trend that’s dominating beaches everywhere). The gold 3D flowers on this two-piece give it a touch of luxury.

Not a fan of roses? Not a problem. This saucy option features a crocheted dahlia — with sequins — on each breast.

Go positively frilly in this one-shoulder number completely bedecked in 3D pink and white flowers.