Blooming on beaches near you.
The beach is shaping up to be the best IRL runway this summer. From revealing thongs to crinkle-style fabrics, bikinis and swimsuits have become the weather-appropriate medium for fashion girlies to rock the year’s biggest trends. And one that’s coming in hot is the retro rosette, a classic Carrie Bradshaw favorite.
Though Carrie’s style tenets are perpetually emblazoned in fashionistas’ minds (and closets), the HBO Max reboot And Just Like That... catapulted the writer — and her famed style — back into the zeitgeist. It girls everywhere are rocking her long-time favorites, from her Fendi Baguette bag to her Manolo Blahnik shoes. It’s the retro rosette, her go-to accent piece, however, that’s experiencing a major renaissance, blooming on runways and street style stars alike.
A-list stars including Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez have all embraced the 3D floral style, wearing variations of the blooms on dresses, shoes, and necklaces. It was only a matter of time before swimsuits got in on the rose-covered action.
The ever-stylish rosette can add a touch of romance and whimsy to any look — and this goes double for swimwear. Dainty, delicate rosettes offer balance to a cheeky, butt-baring bikini. Meanwhile, a lone flower on a one-piece with major cut-outs puts the ‘max’ in maximalism. Or, in true Carrie fashion, consider a suit with a massive statement flower atop each breast, like this TikTok-viral number.
Ahead, shop the most stylish rosette swimsuits and bikinis that would undoubtedly be Carrie Bradshaw-approved.