The beach is shaping up to be the best IRL runway this summer. From revealing thongs to crinkle-style fabrics, bikinis and swimsuits have become the weather-appropriate medium for fashion girlies to rock the year’s biggest trends. And one that’s coming in hot is the retro rosette, a classic Carrie Bradshaw favorite.

Though Carrie’s style tenets are perpetually emblazoned in fashionistas’ minds (and closets), the HBO Max reboot And Just Like That... catapulted the writer — and her famed style — back into the zeitgeist. It girls everywhere are rocking her long-time favorites, from her Fendi Baguette bag to her Manolo Blahnik shoes. It’s the retro rosette, her go-to accent piece, however, that’s experiencing a major renaissance, blooming on runways and street style stars alike.

A-list stars including Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez have all embraced the 3D floral style, wearing variations of the blooms on dresses, shoes, and necklaces. It was only a matter of time before swimsuits got in on the rose-covered action.

The ever-stylish rosette can add a touch of romance and whimsy to any look — and this goes double for swimwear. Dainty, delicate rosettes offer balance to a cheeky, butt-baring bikini. Meanwhile, a lone flower on a one-piece with major cut-outs puts the ‘max’ in maximalism. Or, in true Carrie fashion, consider a suit with a massive statement flower atop each breast, like this TikTok-viral number.

Ahead, shop the most stylish rosette swimsuits and bikinis that would undoubtedly be Carrie Bradshaw-approved.

Corsage Strappy Halter Neck Tie Bikini Set Nasty Gal Sizes 2-12 $68 $27.20 See on Nasty Gal This red hot number features a rosette on the hip and one built into the straps, to be worn as a wraparound choker. Double the flower power.

Bloom Triangle Top Luli Fama Sizes XS-XL $102 See on Luli Fama Add a touch of whimsy to your classic triangle bikini with pink blooms around the neckline.

High Waisted Bikini Bottom with Rosette Eloquii Sizes 14-32 $79.95 $24.99 See on Eloquii Rosettes aren’t just reserved for bra tops. Elevate a simple black two-piece set with a lone 3D flower on the hip.

Bronze Metallic Flower Detail Swimsuit Pretty Little Thing Sizes 0-12 $38 $30 See on Pretty Little Thing You’ll look like liquid gold in this spicy cut-out one piece. Trust me, that’s a good thing.

Padded Push-Up Floral Swimsuit Top Parigi Calzedonia Sizes S-XL $60 $30 See on Calzedonia Small appliqués all over a classic bra top make for a decidedly dainty take on the trend. This Calzedonia style also features a smattering of sequins for added sparkle.

Amira Black La Revêche Sizes S-L $304 See on La Revêche The front of this two-tone swimsuit looks absolutely ethereal. The low back, however, (framed by the daintiest petals) is hella spicy.

Madison Top Ivory Beach Riot Sizes XS-XL $258 See on Beach Riot Delicate white blooms cover this set, giving it a decidedly bridal vibe.

Saja Sleeve Rose High Waisted Rielli Sizes XS-L $185 See on Rielli For a comfy take on the trend, rock a floral embellishment atop a stretchy crinkle suit (another trend that’s dominating beaches everywhere). The gold 3D flowers on this two-piece give it a touch of luxury.

Dahlia Mint Swim Sizes S-M $123 See on Mint Swim Not a fan of roses? Not a problem. This saucy option features a crocheted dahlia — with sequins — on each breast.