Whether you’ve booked a romantic candlelit dinner with your significant other, arranged a Galentine’s party with your besties, or planned to have a solo R&R day from the comforts of your bed, it’s practically tradition to dress up on Valentine’s Day — and it’s fun, too. Anyone who loves a theme can enjoy playing with the whimsical red-and-pink color palette and kitschy heart-shaped wardrobe options.

If it were up to Hollywood stars, however, the holiday of love’s dress code would be spicy. Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez, for example, have been sharing their looks for years, wearing itty-bitty cutout minis or barely there loungewear. This year, with naked trends undressing the entirety of Hollywood, looks are bound to be even spicier, making Valentine’s Day 2025 the perfect time to try out some of fashion’s most risque trends, especially if you’ve never done so before.

It’s not even for your date (or friends) — it’s for you. Being sartorially daring and sultry pays off in a confidence boost. It’s self-love, baby.

Ahead, you’ll find 15 of the spiciest pieces you can — nay, should — wear this Valentine’s Day. Be warned: Most of these looks aren’t for the faint of heart.

A Sheer Lace Top

For a vampy vibe, wear a sheer lace top in a deep burgundy. This long-sleeved option has so much fabric, you could almost forget it’s see-through. Almost. Wear a bra in a matching shade for a streamlined ensemble or ditch the undergarment altogether and free the nip. Pair it with equally dark lips to keep the femme fatale aura strong.

Sequin Underwear

If you’ve never tried the no-pants trend, there’s no better time than now. Lean into the Kendall Jenner-approved look with sequin underwear (also beloved by her little sis, Kylie). Style these with sheer tights and a long statement coat for an outfit that plays on proportions. Honestly, who needs pants when your intimates look this good?

Heart-Shaped Nipple Pasties

Kitsch-shaped pasties feel like a whimsical add-on to any outfit, but should you decide to expose them under sheer looks or with a little peekaboo plunging moment, best believe they can also be extremely seductive. Plus, if Rihanna’s Valentine’s Day look included these heart-shaped nipple pasties, it’s basically imperative to add them to yours, pronto.

A Belly Button Cutout Dress

The fashion industry has long experimented with cutouts and negative space. Recently, however, the holes have migrated to tummies, brazenly showing off belly buttons. The likes of Elsa Hosk, Julia Fox, and a slew of NYFW street-style stars have taken to the look. Try your hand (or, err, navel) at the trend in a maxi with a generous midriff slit. If you’re extra brave, this Leau dress comes with a plunging neckline and a sheer lace fabrication for thrice the spice.

A Built-In Whale Tail Dress

For the Y2K girlies, the whale tail, aka the early aughts’ most controversial trend, can be a great V-Day option. Consider a black dress with a halter neckline, midriff-baring details, and a built-in thong for a more elegant take on the chaotic style. Hailey Bieber would approve.

A Mini With A Slit

What’s spicier than a miniskirt? One with a slit. Bare leg — lots of it — with an itty-bitty slitted option. Consider a light wash mini from EB Denim, a Taylor Swift co-signed brand, and pair it with a spruced-up top and an elegant jacket for the perfect off-duty combination.

A Cropped Corset

Corsets aren’t just a boudoir staple. A strapless, two-toned option in the love holiday’s biggest hues (i.e. pink and red) is a themed slay. Pair it with low-rise baggy jeans for an effortless, midriff-baring ’fit, or with a bedazzled skirt for a yassified ensemble.

Heart-Print Loungewear

If your plans include face masks, Uber Eats, and your favorite comfort movies, dress the part in undies that are comfy but chic. One such cozy-chic option is this pair of heart-print granny panties with a frilly lace trim. You could even go the extra mile and get the a matching top.

A Glistening Sheer Dress

Headed for a romantic dinner? Wow your date — and everyone else — in a glitzy number with strategically placed sheer panels. Between the underboob-flaunting and the diamond-like sparkle, be ready for jaws to drop.

A Matching Set Of Lacy Undies

The purpose of rocking lacy intimates on V-Day is twofold. First, they’re perfect for donning the exposed-undies look, whether you’re flaunting a bit of bra or panties. Second, they’re a knockout choice for when you do undress post-date. Consider a matching set in merlot for a darker, sultrier play on the day’s pink-and-red color palette.

A Plunging Bodysuit

A plunging bodysuit is an effortless, cool-girl go-to. Tuck it into jeans for a more laid-back vibe or a fitted maxi skirt for sleek sophistication. Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS offers suits with varying V-neck depths. However, for the sartorially brazen, choosing one that nearly hits the navel will achieve maximum impact.

Hip Cutout Pants

If you plan on being (sort of) covered in trousers, why not wear a pair that features hip cutouts? These violet I.AM.GIA trousers, with three whale tail-esque straps on each side, will do just the trick. (And yes, these are Maddy’s pants from Euphoria’s first season, so you already know it’s cool-girl-vetted.) Ditch the undies, BTW. They’re not needed.

A Sparkly Bra

If you’re planning on embracing the bra-as-a-top look, might as well do it with a high-impact piece. This Guizio bralette — with its vivid color, sequins, and paillettes — is the perfect eye-catching choice. Pair it with a skirt (mini or otherwise) for a frilly, romantic take. You can also wear it with trousers, à la the Spring/Summer 2025 runways of Prada and Sportmax, for an outfit that’s more tailored.

A Navel-Baring Plunge

Plunging necklines are plummeting lower than they ever have before — slipping past navels, even. Dip your toe into the J.Lo-approved look with a ruched halter midi. The V-neck is relatively narrow, so it’s a more low-risk way into the trend.

A See-Through Skirt

If love is blind, then leave everyone near-blinded by a dazzling see-through skirt. The translucent bottoms aren’t new, of course, so choose one in a shimmery metallic sheen for that extra oomph, like this pink Superdown skirt (with a slit!). Since your undies will definitely peer through, wear something you’d want to be seen.

Bonus: Chic Accessories

As for add-ons, there are plenty of options. For an elegant touch, consider a dainty Chanel necklace with a touch of red rubies. You could also opt to frost other parts of your body. Don hair bling with a bedazzled ponytail, or wear a crystal-encrusted body chain, perfect for any bra-forward wardrobe choice. If you decide to go the playful-yet-kooky route, a heart-shaped wristlet should do the trick.