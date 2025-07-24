Elsa Hosk Styled Her Swimsuit With Kendall Jenner's Fave Dadcore Twist

Elsa Hosk is a swim style icon, whether she’s turning a stunning mermaidcore look for a collab with NA-KD, or breaking the Internet in a sexy bikini on her own time. At this point, the model is an expert in the field of beachside dressing, but like any true aficionado, she’s not afraid to take inspiration from her contemporaries — including fellow former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Kendall Jenner.

Jenner is known for her casual, cool-girl style, and Hosk took note, incorporating one of Jenner’s favorite sporty accessories into her latest swimwear look.

Elsa’s Sleek And Sexy Swimsuit

A beach vacation might call for a sparkling body chain or statement-making, wide-brimmed hat, but a day by the lake allows for something a bit-more low-key. As Hosk shared her latest lake expedition in a July 23 Instagram story, she also showed off her laid-back swimwear ‘fit.

The model wore a sleek, black, scoop-neck monokini from the luxury brand Jil Sander, featuring the label’s logo in white lettering across the chest. She added a pair of practical accessories: beige, oversized sunglasses, and, à la Jenner, a bright red baseball cap. The hyper-casual addition gives down-to-earth, model-off-duty vibes to even the most glam beachwear.

Kendall’s Sporty Style

Baseball caps are a tried-and-true classic, but Jenner has truly made them her style M.O. She’s just as likely to be seen repping her 818 tequila brand on a green dad hat, as she is a designer label. The model has become known to couple a hat with her swimwear looks, as she did in this July 22, 2024 Instagram post.

While wearing a mismatched red string bikini top and black bottoms, Jenner donned a baseball hat from Polo Ralph Lauren, in the same cherry shade as Hosk, for a casual-yet-elevated look.