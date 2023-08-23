Those who’ve kept up with the KarJenner clan know that the siblings tend to share similar tastes: in clothes, food, and, much to Kim Kardashian’s chagrin, in wedding locales and performers. While their excitement about twinning with each other can range from Insta-worthy to downright feud-inducing, there is one accessory that the sibs don’t seem to mind sharing: the camouflage hat.

In the recent months alone, both Kendall and Kylie Jenner have taken to the low-key item. The 818 Tequila founder was recently spotted rocking a New York Yankees baseball cap in a camo print. She even gave the accessory the quiet luxury treatment, AKA pairing it with sophisticated neutrals and an Hermès bag. (The cap is an old favorite, she wore it in 2019 with matching gray sweats.)

Meanwhile, while at a soccer game with big sis Kim months prior, Kendall reached for a Y2K-style trucker cap in the same camo pattern. This time, she took the divisive early aughts chunky accessory and paired it with something completely unexpected: a fur coat.

Kylie, too, had the same idea in recent months. While hanging out with her son, Aire, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul went casually edgy and wore a boxy camo print cap with a white tee and a black leather mini.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Jean Catuffe/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images 1 / 3

If Kendall and Kylie are big fans of the look, that’s because they were likely influenced by their older sister, Kim, who used to rock the item regularly. The SKIMS founder took a liking to the outdoorsy cap in 2017, especially, and was seen wearing one in several episodes of the now-defunct Keeping Up With The Kardashians. (Her go-to cap back then said “Saint Pablo,” referencing her ex-husband Kanye West’s song.)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians/YouTube Keeping Up With The Kardashians/YouTube 1 / 2

In fact, Kim’s love for the accessory goes way back. Kim shared a throwback picture of herself with a very young Kylie to mark the latter’s birthday. Proving she’s the real OG, Kim was wearing the military print. Though she hasn’t been spotted sporting the hat in recent months, her love for the print absolutely remains strong, and she’s worn countless ‘fits in the iconic pattern.

If the Kardashian/Jenner family is any indicator — and they usually are — this trend is going to be very big very soon.