In the early aughts, Hollywood’s brightest stars preached one style philosophy: layers equaled chic. In fact, the more, the better. As a result, middle school tweens and high school baddies strutted in hallways, piling on about three tank tops on average (bonus points if their lace trims perfectly peered out). The decade’s most divisive styling hack, however, was the skirt-over-pants.

Anne Hathaway, Hilary Duff, and Ashley Tisdale, among many others, rocked the look on red carpets. Why choose between pants and skirts when you can wear both? Thankfully, in the years that followed, the layered look all but disappeared from the style scene... until recently. Enter: the “skant.”

Thanks to the Y2K resurgence, bygone trends have been resurfacing with a vengeance, in new forms seemingly meant to haunt millennials. Skants, however, aka pants with built-in skirts, are surprisingly chic. Unlike the chaotic styling of the early 2000s, the hybrid bottom is a streamlined iteration of the trend, crafted in the same fabric and hue. Kaia Gerber and Jennifer Lawrence, for example, have both stepped out in the crossover piece. The latest style star to give the skant her stamp of approval was Elsa Hosk.

Elsa’s Bandeau Bra & “Skant”

Over the weekend, Hosk shared photos at the beach, her toes in the sand, and the idyllic water behind her. As expected, the risqué dresser slipped into a teeny tiny swimsuit. Her choice? A black bandeau bra so small that it fully exposed underboob.

Hosk’s cover-up, however, was far more surprising. Instead of wearing the typical see-through skirt, sarong, or dress, the Victoria’s Secret alum chose a skant in a bright butter yellow. Crafted in a diaphanous fabric, it featured loose, billowy trousers with a high waist and a ruffly skirt overlay.

Her Polished Accessories

If you never thought the chaotic layering trend could ever look polished, let Hosk prove you otherwise. She carried a matching buttery Bottega Veneta mini handbag and inky shield sunglasses, effectively sticking to the color palette. She also pulled her hair back in a sleek bun, an easy hack to look put together.

Tisdale would’ve loved this one.