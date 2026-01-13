Elsa Hosk Just Revived The Most Controversial Pants Style Of The 2010s

Long before Labubus split the fashion cadre into two opposing sides (Team Bag Charm and Team Purist), the Big Fashion Debate was whether leggings were considered pants. Now, more than a decade after the style’s popularity, it seems like Elsa Hosk has chosen a side.

Over the weekend, the supermodel shared a photo dump on Instagram of her recent all-white outfit. Embracing a sporty, laid-back vibe, she revived the “cheugy” millennial go-to and wore leggings as pants.

Elsa’s Wintry ’Fit

Early this month, Hosk lived in chic resortwear on her idyllic tropical vacation. As of this week, however, she’s back dressing for — or, at least, inspired by — the cold.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a snowy, all-white number, which included a luxe cashmere jacket. The cropped outerwear from Alo featured ribbed knit details, including an oversized collar, cuffs, and cinched waist. Retailing for $598, it was also marked by two pockets across the chest and a zipper down the front.

Leaning into athleisure, the Helsa Studio founder paired it with high-waist leggings, also from Alo. She tucked them into ribbed socks for a streamlined, almost pantaboot-esque line. For the finishing touch, she looped an extra ribbed sweateraround her waist.

Both her jacket and leggings are available to shop for $598 and $118, respectively.

The Leggings Lore

It’s been a minute since the style set stepped out in leggings as pants (unless they’re working out). Despite naysayers like Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf declaring that the stretchy bottoms aren’t pants, many wore theirs proudly throughout the 2010s, which Vogue dubbed the “Decade of Leggings.” As a result, stores were inundated with multiple colors and prints, including neons and galaxy patterns.

This decade, however, has been a lot more fluid and forgiving in terms of what constitutes as pants. If underwear or tights pass as bottoms, why not leggings?

Instagram/hoskelsa

Her Brown Accents

In Hosk’s case, no one can call her styling “sloppy,” one of the most common criticisms of the style way back when. To warm up the overall look, she peppered her chilly look with color-coordinated brown accents, including cozy slipper mules, skinny sunglasses, and a tailored, trapezoidal suede shoulder bag.

Laid-back chic.