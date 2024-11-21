While Kendall Jenner is most often credited with starting the no-pants trend and undressing Hollywood, her little sister, Kylie, wore the pantless look first (in tighty-whities, no less). Understandably, the younger Jenner still comes back to the clothing-deficient look on occasion — including the holidays.

The reality TV star launched a new Khy drop on Wednesday, Nov. 20, in collaboration with Berlin-based label Sia Arnika. As is tradition, the launch was accompanied by a campaign starring its founder. Since this was a special holiday collection, however, she added a campaign costar: friend and model Amelia Gray. It appears as though she loves the collection so much, the campaign isn’t the only time she’s rocking the look.

Kylie’s No-Pants Look

On Tuesday, a day ahead of the launch, the reality star wore a set from her collection. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul typically teases her styles before they drop, so she pulled the same entrepreneurial trick to drum up interest — in the spiciest look possible.

She donned a sequined tube top that looked like a shimmery night sky. It featured a crop cut that flaunted a sliver of skin and revealed her belly button. Her bottoms were even more risqué. She wore nothing but sequined underwear as pants on top of ultra-sheer tights.

The embroidered take on the pantless, undies-forward look is a fashion girl fave, including celebs like Sydney Sweeney and Rihanna. Kylie’s approval seals the item’s status as it lingerie.

She completed her look with shiny peep-toe mules with stacked heels for an overall glitzy motif.

She Wore The Same Undies In A Khy Campaign

It’s not the first time she’s rocked these sequined undies. She already wore a green version in one of the campaign images. Photographed by Theo Liu, Kylie wore a pair awash in metallic lime sequins which she paired with a matching asymmetrical top with multiple cutouts. Unlike the black ensemble, she skipped tights entirely, letting her shorts take center stage.

Her costar rocked a look in the same fabric, but in a crop top and micro mini skirt.

Khy

Kylie Jenner keeps fashion girls fed.