Emily Ratajkowski may be one of today’s most influential style stars, but her biggest source of inspo is clearly Carrie Bradshaw. In recent years, the model has reinterpreted some of the fictional columnist’s most iconic SATC looks, including wearing not one, but two versions of Carrie’s Dior newspaper dress.

Ratajkowski is bringing the same energy into 2026, still looking to the fashion legend’s late ‘90s and early ‘00s wardrobe for ideas. The one difference she’s making? A very small, very current styling update.

EmRata’s Jersey Mini

On Wednesday, March 25, Ratajkowski attended the Cymbiotika x Ulta Beauty launch in Los Angeles, alongside fellow models Jasmine Tookes and Shanina Shaik. The My Body author didn’t stray far from her minimalist ethos and kept it low-key in an oat-colored jersey dress with a teeny hemline, round neckline, and no sleeves.

Any SATC fan can take one look at the dress and clock that it’s Carrie Bradshaw-coded (despite its sandy hue). If you’ll recall, back in 1999, in Season 2, Episode 15, Carrie heads to brunch with her girls in a charcoal bodycon dress from James Perse, aviators, and strappy heels. After the episode, the Little Gray Dress became one of Carrie’s most iconic looks, launching a thousand copycats and homages. Even Kendall Jenner couldn’t resist recreating the look.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images HBO 1 / 2

She Added A 2026 Touch

Ratajkowski’s neutral look was far from dated, though; she took it into the present by pairing it with footwear that represented two of spring’s hottest trends: pointed-toe pumps and animal prints. She wore beige snakeskin ankle-strap pumps with black flecks. (Carrie, meanwhile, had her toes out in heeled strappy sandals — a very ‘90s style.)

The model’s look is the perfect example of how even common, longstanding wardrobe staples can feel modern by adding just one trendy piece. It’s also such a low-lift way to seem knowledgeable about trends.

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Shop Similar Shoes

I’d suggest copying Ratajkowski’s neat trick and buying pointed-toe shoes (if you don’t already own a ton). If you’re feeling bold, consider a pair in your go-to animal pattern (read: leopard, snakeskin, cow, tiger, etc.). Or, for a more subtle approach, skip the loud print and opt for pointed-toe shoes.

Your shoe closet will thank you.