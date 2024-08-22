As Emily Ratajkowski stepped out on Wednesday, Aug. 21 for a night out in New York, I couldn’t help but wonder: Is she the Carrie Bradshaw of our generation? Sartorially, all signs point to yes.

Over the years, the supermodel has channeled some of the fictional columnist’s key wardrobe staples. She’s carried a Fendi Baguette, donned a tutu, and, even if it technically wasn’t a rosette, she wore a giant flower as a top. No look, however, was more Carrie-coded than her most recent dress.

Emily’s Gray Jersey Bodycon

Yesterday, Ratajkowski wore a fitted jersey dress in cement gray. The stretchy mini was evocative of the ’90s in its minimalist, tank top-inspired glory. She first wore it during the day to walk her German shepherd and husky mix, Colombo. Naturally, she paired it with all-black, errand-appropriate accessories: sunglasses, a shoulder bag, and chunky rubber shoes. She is a practical queen, after all.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Proving the item’s versatility, she took the dress from day to night by switching out her sneakers for strappy heels and a daintier black bag — one with a chain strap.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Behold: Carrie’s OG Number

While Ratajkowski made the look her own, any SATC fan could clock the resemblance to one of Carrie’s most iconic looks.

The show’s protagonist had countless Hall of Fame-worthy ’fits, to be sure. But the dress that reverberated across the fashion world was her LGD (little gray dress). Its appearance was the highlight of Season 2, Episode 15, when Carrie saw her pals inside a restaurant and knocked from the outside. If you’ll recall, Carrie wore a charcoal mini bodycon dress in the scene, which she accessorized with black aviators and strappy gold heels.

Screenshot via HBO

The relatively simple number has been seared into fashion consciousness ever since. To this day, the biggest style savants still recreate the look, including Kendall Jenner — and now Ratajkowski, too.

She Loves A Carrie Tribute

It’s not the first time Ratajkowski has taken inspiration from Carrie’s wardrobe. Remember the newspaper dress Sarah Jessica Parker wore in SATC’s third season when she crashed Natasha’s lunch? She re-wore the same John Galliano creation in the film sequel, albeit in a less cringe scene. Well, Ratajkowski also paid homage to that iconic dress... twice.

In September 2022, the My Body author wore a newspaper print dress also designed by Galliano to an event. Instead of an asymmetrical hemline like Carrie’s, however, she wore a mini with a plunging neckline.

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Months later, in April 2023, she wore another newspaper-inspired number. This time, it was a mock neck halter dress by Miaou with a Carrie-inspired asymmetrical hemline.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She’s such a Carrie.