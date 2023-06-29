Whether Emily Ratajkowski is out walking her dog in New York or attending a glamorous awards show after-party, you best believe she’ll show up in her signature spicy aesthetic. The latest look the model debuted at the Chateau de Versailles was peak sultry dressing — and she absolutely slayed.

On Monday, Ratajkowski rocked a barely-there all-white ‘fit to watch the highly-publicized Jacquemus show, at which her fellow models Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid walk the runway. Sitting front row, the My Body author wore a bra as a top equipped with billowing sheer sleeves that hung past her shoulders. Offsetting the top’s saucy vibe, the sleeves were much more saccharine, embroidered with dainty florals.

Meanwhile, the model’s skirt gave major ballerina vibes. The two-toned tutu-esque piece had an ivory drawstring-style waist at the top with layers upon layers of uber-short tulle at the bottom. Ratajkowski completed the look with the teeniest Jacquemus purse and heeled square-toe ballet flats.

If fashion girlies thought that the tutu looked a little familiar, that’s because it gave off major Carrie Bradshaw energy. Carrie famously wore a white tutu with a pink tank during the opening credits of SATC and it’s been one of the character's most iconic ‘fits in her 25-years-and-counting TV tenure.

Pierre Suu/WireImage/Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s not the first time the model channeled the famed fictional columnist, either. Back in April, Ratajkowski wore a dress similar to Carrie’s famous newspaper mini by Dior.

Photo courtesy of HBO

And just like that, Ratajkowski was Carrie.