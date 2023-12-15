Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to stopping traffic in New York with her top-notch street style. Whether she’s taking her dog on a walk or dropping her son off at preschool, EmRata never turns down an opportunity to serve a look.

As for her most note-worthy stroll selections as of late? There’s the barely-there Sandy Liang co-ord complete with a micro-mini bra and pleated skirt she wore back in October. More recently, there’s the exposed bra and jeans combo she styled just last week.

For those who thought her West Village-bound ensembles couldn’t possibly get any more daring than wearing a sheer top in 30-degree weather, the model just proved them wrong.

EmRata’s Commercial-Ready Catsuit

You’re probably accustomed to a Ratajkowski outfit flooding your IG timeline on the daily, but you’ll be surprised to learn her latest look wasn’t from a walk with her dog, Columbo, or a quick coffee run to her local cafe.

Her most recent paparazzi photos, which dropped on Dec. 14, captured the model on the set of a new Maybelline New York commercial. Posing in the middle of the street in NYC, Ratajkowski quite literally stopped traffic with her eye-catching ensemble.

In contrast with her penchant for elevated basics, she donned a hot pink catsuit from The Andamane complete with a criss-cross bodice, halter neckline, and skin-tight bottoms. To create a dramatic outfit reveal, Ratajkowski added a sleek black peacoat.

Surrounded by a sea of actors in cold weather-friendly neutrals, the My Body author stood out with accessories that were equally as extravagant as her jumpsuit. On the footwear front, she wore bow-embellished slingback pumps and added opera-length gloves — both in the same neon pink shade as her striking one-piece. An oversized pair of silver earrings rounded out her look.

The PG-13 Cut-Out

It wouldn’t be a Ratajkowski look without at least one NSFW feature, and while the skin-tight fabric was sultry enough to fill her quota of the day, she took the saucy vibes a step further with a cut-out.

It served some underboob, a styling preference she often sports both on and off the red carpet (like this look from November).

The Matching Mascara Tube

While the new product hasn’t dropped yet, the behind-the-scenes close-ups revealed a new Maybelline New York mascara with a tube that matched Ratajkowski’s fuschia look. If it’s anything like her previous sponsorships, it’s sure to be hot.

Stay tuned for when a catsuit-clad EmRata pops up on your TV screen in the coming weeks.