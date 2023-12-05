Trends may come and go as the seasons change, but apparently, exposing one’s bra isn’t determined by the weather. At least, not according to Emily Ratajkowski.

The supermodel is no stranger to flaunting undies via see-through ensembles. She’s actually one of the trend’s foremost devotees. Her recent intimates-baring ’fits, however, are surprising for one simple reason: she’s been wearing revealing styles in the coolest of temps, defying the laws of physics (or what the human body can tolerate in the name of fashion).

On Dec. 4, the My Body author was once again photographed in chilly New York City, flaunting a tissue-thin sheer top with an exposed bra.

Emily’s Wintry Bra-Baring ’Fit

Despite the drop in temps, Ratajkowski wore a flimsy brown top that was utterly diaphanous. The sheer number intentionally exposed her dark chocolate lace bra underneath, a risqué style choice since it was both a revealing look and nippy outside.

Balancing out the rest of her look, the supermodel tucked her see-through shirt into high-waist, cigarette-cut denim jeans.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Coat Was Almost Famous-Coded

The Gone Girl star topped off the ensemble with a caramel-colored, buttery leather trench that hung to her knees. The luxe-looking outerwear even had a fluffy, feathery trim around the décolletage that recalled Penny Lane’s iconic brown trench in Almost Famous.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

From her bra to her coat, Ratajkowksi fully leaned into the “latte” aesthetic dominating TikTok today. (Even her to-go drink — a cup of iced joe — matched her café au lait-inspired color palette.)

More Cow Print, Please

Ratajkowski merchandised her racy look with a few of 2023’s Fashion Girl essentials, namely, a statement belt with gilded details reminiscent of the early aughts and nondescript black sunnies.

Her most eye-catching accessories, however, were the cow print boots she slipped into. While snakeskin has dominated 2023’s animal-inspired looks, Ratajkowski’s recent romp rocking a different pattern might just be proof that cow print is trotting right back into the sartorial zeitgeist.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

If you’ll recall, cow print returns every few years to delight the fashion set. It made its brief resurgence in 2019 and is finally coming back.

EmRata has rocked this exact pair in the past. In November, she tucked her pants into the boots, displaying more of their spotted glory.

Another day, another slay.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images