If you thought fall temps would put an end to skin-baring cut-outs, think again. Emily Ratajkowski just evidenced that saucy dressing is a year-round commitment, weather forecasts notwithstanding.

On Monday, the My Body author walked the red carpet decked out in her signature risqué style. Her choice? An LBD that featured an array of cut-outs across her entire torso.

EmRata’s Risqué LBD

While out in New York City, Ratajkowski donned a racy little black dress for the books. The sleeveless creation clung tight to her curves and boasted a micro mini cut — all elements of a quality LBD. The Gone Girl actor, however, pushed the envelope further with a ladder of cut-outs that trailed from her décolletage all the way down to her super short hemline.

To balance the (high) spice factor, the holey number featured three-dimensional red rosettes that punctuated each skin-baring panel. The ’90s-era florals added a touch of sweetness to an otherwise edgy design.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Retro rosettes aren’t the only nostalgic detail she borrowed from decades past either. On bottom, Ratajkowski looked to the early aughts for styling inspo, choosing to layer her dress over opaque tights — a controversial styling choice from the era. She finished the look with a black handbag and black strappy sandals.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She Twinned With Kylie Jenner

A trend is surely brewing, as Kylie Jenner debuted an almost-identical ensemble only days earlier. The beauty mogul has worn multiple black dresses in recent weeks, all paired with strappy sandals and matching tights in varying degrees of opaqueness.

THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images/Getty Images

Wearing open-toed sandals paired with tights is typically considered a sartorial criminal offense. These days, however, it seems to be getting a pardon.