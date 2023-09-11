Emily Ratajkowski is a fashion week mainstay — both on and off the runway. And while her catwalk ‘fits are always chic, her street style ensembles are even more headline-worthy, IMHO. She’s a pro at infusing her signature, spicy flair into anything she wears — just look at her most recent NYFW outing.

Ratajkowski attended at Mirror Palais’ Spring 2024 show On Friday, Sept. 8. The High Low podcast host rocked a relatively simple dress for the occasion — in an utterly daring way. The pastel green halter number, made entirely out of thin lace, hit just past her knees and was completely see-through. As a big advocate of freeing the nipple, Ratajkowski fully embraced the diaphanous look and rocked it sans bra.

If her look was surprising, her appearance in the front row was not. Ratajkowski collaborated with the brand in May for a limited edition collection of her swimsuit label, Inamorata.

To complete her look’s minimalist aesthetic, she accessorized with a black shoulder bag from Prada and strappy high heels. Meanwhile, her choice of jewelry included a silver necklace from Simon G. Even her beauty look was low-key. She kept her copper hair down and opted for flushed cheeks and glossy lips.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Another fashion week slay.