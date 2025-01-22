Press tours make style stars out of actors — or at least spotlight how stylish they already are. Such is the case with Jenna Ortega, Sydney Sweeney, and, more recently, Daisy Edgar-Jones, who aptly blew fashion fans away while on her Twisters circuit. Between her risqué minimalist styles and flowy Chloé numbers, she proved she’s got range and, therefore, is a fashion force to be reckoned with. Now that the press tour is over, she hasn’t lost steam with her chic outings. Take her latest ’fit as an example.

While out in London over the weekend, Edgar-Jones wore attire that would look simple to the untrained eye. After all, the elements of her ensemble channeled the off-duty model uniform. It also fell squarely into the understated quiet luxury aesthetic. The outfit’s styling brilliance, however, is in the details. Only a fashion powerhouse would be able to take a cheugy item and chicly pair it with a new it accessory.

Daisy’s Quiet Luxury ’Fit

On Sunday, Jan. 19, Edgar-Jones wore a white crop T-shirt and paired it with wide-leg navy blue trousers resembling denims. The pairing flaunted a sliver of stomach, a spicy surprise in chilly weather. So far, so effortless. Even her topper — a classic beige trench coat, aka the celeb-approved old money staple — was more timeless.

Courtesy of Gucci

She Revived A Cheugy Piece

Her accessories, however, were anything but basic, especially her belt. Back in 2015, Alessandro Michele began his much-lauded tenure as Gucci’s creative director. (He has since moved to Valentino.) Several of his designs from the first collection became instant hits among influencers and street style stars including the Dionysus bag and the GG Marmont belt, the waist-cincher characterized by the double-G hardware.

The belt became a celeb go-to, embraced by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson. Like most millennial-loved trends, the accessory’s trendy, coveted status was downgraded to cheugy. Well, Edgar-Jones is bringing it back, wearing a skinny iteration with gold hardware. (She’s not the only fan of the style; Miley Cyrus also thinks it’s time for the GG belt’s renaissance.)

She paired the look with platform loafers, also from Gucci, for a preppy twist.

Her Bag Costs How Much?!

Her final statement piece was her bag. Unlike the nondescript stealth wealth leanings of the rest of her look, her monogrammed Gucci bag, with its $2,490 price tag, was logomania at its finest.

Obsessed.