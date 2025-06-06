Emily Ratajkowski Flaunted Butt Cheeks & Revived Logomania In One Fell Swoop

The most avid fashion fans practically pant at the sight of their favorite designer labels’ iconic logos and monograms: Chanel’s double Cs, Burberry’s tartans, and Versace’s snakey Medusa head. Such is also the effect of Gucci’s iconic inverted Gs. So much so that even with the rise of quiet luxury, aka the antithesis of logomania, those with the most acute fashion knowledge still can’t resist a monogrammed Gucci piece. The label knows this, of course, and celebrated it with a campaign starring none other than Emily Ratajkowski.

On Thursday, June 5, the My Body author fronted the Italian house’s latest ads dedicated to the GG monogram. She carried different bags from the Ophidia collection (the ones typically clad in the logo), including half-moon-shaped pieces and mini duffle handbags, as well as massive totes. Though the purses predictably took center stage, I couldn’t help but marvel at her spicy outfits. Exhibit A: her booty-forward sweats.

Emily’s Cheeky Booty Shorts

In one set, photographed by Daniel Arnold, Ratajkowski kept it casual. She wore an all-black number that included a nondescript hoodie paired with booty shorts so teeny they fully exposed her butt cheeks.

The all-blank canvas served a purpose, of course; It helped Ratajkowski’s logo-clad accessories shine, including her mules with the signature horsebit hardware, crafted in the brown signature canvas.

Photographed by Daniel Arnold

She also carried the star of the ’fit: the Ophidia Small Shoulder Bag, which boasts a teeny strap, the monogrammed canvas, and the iconic stripes down the center.

Photographed by Daniel Arnold

More Spicy Looks, Right This Way

Ratajkowski expertly paired the bags with her signature spicy style, giving the campaign an air of believability. In one layout, for example, Ratajkowski wore a light-blue, button-down shirt completely open to show off her monogrammed Gucci bra. If that wasn’t spicy enough, she paired it with jeans that hung just below her lime-green lace undies, allowing her to flaunt her lingerie’s waistband.

Photographed by Daniel Arnold

This time, she traded her teeny shoulder bag for something much roomier and clutched the Giglio Large Tote Bag. The ludicrously capacious tote has already been spotted in the wild slung on the shoulder of Dakota Johnson.

She carried the same arm candy elsewhere in the shoot. Proving how versatile the carryall is, she brought it to the beach and paired it with a chain-link patterned strawberry-red monokini and a scarf wrapped around her waist.

Photographed by Daniel Arnold

Shop Her Bags Here

Both the Ophidia Small Shoulder Bag and Giglio Large Tote Bag are available to purchase for $1,300 and $1,950, respectively. If these don’t quite fit your tastes, there are more logo-forward pieces included in the collection.

Logomania is so back.