Emily Ratajkowski Wore A Leather Bra To Usher In Victoria's Secret's New Era

Emily Ratajkowski wears many hats: model, author, podcast host, and mother. Last August, however, she gained a brand new title: Victoria’s Secret Icon. She joined the ranks of Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima, Paloma Elsesser, and Hailey Bieber, who all fronted the new “VS Icons” campaign.

Almost a month later, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, the My Body author attended the lingerie label’s highly-anticipated comeback event, The Tour ’23, during New York Fashion Week. While Victoria’s Secret’s once-annual shows always drummed up a global audience — especially since they routinely featured the biggest models and artists —, the brand hasn’t put on a show in four years. With the hiatus finally over, the biggest stars flocked to the label’s Manhattan shindig in their best boudoir-inspired ‘fits.

Ratajkowski definitely got the undies memo, and wore a saucy co-ord set that featured nothing but a bra for a top. While the teeny item was simple, the black leather was anything but. She rounded out the look with high-waist pants in matching leather. They hugged her hips and jutted out past her knees.

Keeping with the all-black theme, Ratajkowski donned pointed, black, platform heels. The vertiginous pair — a major shoe trend this year — was made out of patent leather, so she definitely kept to her edgy theme.

To balance the look, the High Low podcast host kept everything else bare and skipped the accessories. Even her makeup was low-key, with a light smoky eye and glossed lips.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

An icon indeed.