No one does vacations better than the KarJenners. Yes, they’ve built entire shows around “taking Miami” and even the fam’s third generation now celebrates their birthdays luxury resort-style (see: Stormi ringing in her third birthday in Turks and Caicos). What’s truly impressive, however, is their ability to whip together an enviable holiday wardrobe. Kim Kardashian, for example, breathed new life into belly chains, while Kendall Jenner helped popularize micro thong bikinis by wearing them repeatedly and essentially transformed baseball caps into the beach accessory du jour.

No sibling, however, has mastered getaway dressing quite like the youngest, Kylie Jenner. When she’s not flaunting her swimsuit collection that could rival a museum’s vaults (hers includes several $10K archival Chanel bikinis, among other rarities), she’s constantly test-driving unreleased Khy products. So, if you’re looking to amp up your vacay fashion, Jenner is the person to keep an eye on, starting with her latest wardrobe choices in Turks and Caicos.

Kylie’s See-Through Doily Dress

Last week, Jenner took a trip with her kids, Stormi and Aire, and sister Kendall, and has been generously sharing snaps (and drunken videos) from their beachy excursion. After giving her followers a peek of her travel wardrobe, including her vintage Chanel bikini and gilded Cult Gaia set, Jenner shared even more ’fit pics over the weekend, including a sheer dress that served cottagecore vibes.

The strapless mesh number featured a see-through netted detail down the torso and a series of doily embroideries. The novelty crochet circles, which you’ve likely encountered in your grandma’s house, first made a splash as a burgeoning trend last summer as cottagecore’s spicy new frontier, worn by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Beyoncé, and Jenner. Now that summer 2025 is here, Jenner is back on her doily game.

Her Studded Bikini

A day later, she changed into another swimsuit, switching up her vibe from saccharine to edgy. She wore a gray triangle halter top covered in metallic silver studs.

Instead of rocking a thong, like she’s wont to do, she chose bottoms with a bit more coverage: mid-rise boy shorts also blanketed in the circular hardware.

So good.