When it comes to fashion, Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t shy away from a statement piece. Whether it’s a dress that leaves little to the imagination (or a lot to the air conditioner), the model, actor, and author is a pro at rocking daring looks that leave the paparazzi scrambling and the fashion world abuzz.

Ratajkowski’s style is a delicious cocktail of confidence — a dash of “I woke up like this” nonchalance and a squeeze of “come at me, bro” attitude. She doesn’t follow trends, she sets them, even — and especially — when said trend involves strategically-placed pasties and a whole lotta nerve. (See: her revealing Atelier Versace gown on the steps of the 2024 Met Gala.)

EmRata’s fashion choices haven’t come without controversy, however. The internet, that bastion of nuanced opinion, has transformed every sheer top into a battlefield. Comment sections erupt in debates about feminism, objectification, and whether or not her looks are inherently scandalous. (Spoiler alert: They’re not, but try telling that to Twitter.)

Despite that, the My Body author remains unfazed, using her platform to celebrate the female body on her own terms and appearing unbothered by trolls who comment on her fashion choices as a parent. Her style is at once a conversation starter and celebration of individuality.

Ahead, five times Emily Ratajkowski dared to bare and redefine the art of the nip slip.

A Sheer Masterpiece

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You can count on EmRata to deliver a boundary-pushing red-carpet moment, and the 2024 Met Gala was no different. She stunned in a vintage, diamond-encrusted Versace Haute Couture number from the Fall/Winter 2001 collection, which was a sheer masterpiece.

Grecian Goddess

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Instead of the expected barely-there dress, EmRata took a unique approach to the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Her statuesque figure was draped in a structural white gown, but the real showstopper was the bodice. Crafted with a sculptural design by Jacquemus, it featured visible built-in nips, a bold statement that redefined the concept of a red carpet “reveal.”

Runway Chic

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Rocking a sheer brown top at the 2023 Marc Jacobs show, Ratajkowski left little covered up and even less room for online judgment. Her cheeky Instagram caption, “I heard they freed the nip on Instagram so... Thanks @marcjacobs,” was a playful jab at the platform’s ever-shifting guidelines.

Disco Inferno

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Forget barely-there dresses. For the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, she wore a shimmery silver knit gown by Feben over a neutral thong — a look resembling a disco ball spun into liquid metal. The dress was equal parts “show what you got” and “disco inferno.”

Little Black Dress

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leaving tradition at the door and the bra at home, EmRata hit the 2022 Swarovski holiday party with a look that could light up a room all on its own. She wore an Aya Muse number featuring a black maxi skirt and sheer top, completing the look with a black top-handle bag.