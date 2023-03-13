“Sunday’s best” got a whole new meaning last night when seemingly all of Hollywood turned out to the 2023 Oscars in high-glam looks worthy of awards themselves. The annual after-party hosted by Vanity Fair, however, drew even more memorable ensembles — including one extremely risqué ‘fit by Emily Ratajkowski.

At this point, Ratajkowski could be dubbed the queen of the see-through ensemble. She has been known to turn heads in sheer tops, dresses, and more — whether she’s on the runway, the red carpet, or on a casual stroll. The My Body author’s sheer streak continued at the Oscars after-party when she showed up in a completely see-through metallic dress.

Designed by Feben, her shimmery, floor-grazing gown covered her totally — it featured a mock turtleneck and built-in fingerless gloves — but, at the same time, not at all. It bared her seamless taupe thong (a bold trend co-signed by the likes of Florence Pugh and Dua Lipa) and had strategically-placed statement seams. Each laced from her shoulders to her waist, adding just a touch of coverage.

The model and podcast host kept everything else about her look relatively toned-down. Save for small diamond encrusted earrings, she didn’t wear any other jewelry, keeping the focus solely on her silvery dress.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Ratajkowski styled her hair in a sleek bun and stuck to a neutral palette for her makeup — even her smokey eye was in shades of brown (with just a wee touch of gold). Tying her beauty look together, she finished off the look with a glossy lip.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

*Sigh.* She really did that.