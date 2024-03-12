Naked dresses were all the rage at the 2024 Oscars. From sheer bustier gowns to ethereal thong-baring looks, style heroes including Florence Pugh and Kendall Jenner all wore their flimsiest ’fits.

Though she’s never one to shy away from a sheer moment, Emily Ratajkowski, went a completely different route. She attended the after-party fully covered, but her look was just as titillating as her risqué cohorts.

Emily’s Structured Gown

On March 10, Ratajkowski arrived on the red carpet for Vanity Fair’s annual after-party looking like a Grecian goddess. She wore a luminous white number with a chiffon overlay that flowed with each step.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It wasn’t any ordinary gown, however. The number featured a sculptural bodice with a slanted neckline that stood upright on its own. Ratajkowski turned around to show off the work-of-art’s backless design, further emphasizing the top’s hovering effect.

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

It Featured Built-In Nipples

Though hers were fully covered, the dress itself featured visible nipples. Similar to a plaster cast, the bent bodice mimicked the human form beneath.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If the dress looks familiar, that’s because it made its debut in January at Jacquemus’ Spring/Summer 2024 show. Ratajkowski herself walked in that very show, albeit in a different look.

A Moment For Last Year’s Look

This wasn’t Ratajkowski’s first Oscars after-party romp. In fact, last year’s shimmery ’fit made waves among the fashion set. The My Body author wore a floor-grazing silver gown with a mock turtleneck and fingerless gloves that was entirely see-through.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Designed by Feben, it featured strategically-placed seams that trailed from her shoulders to her waist, provided just a bit of coverage. Underneath, she rocked the exposed undies trend and put her taupe thong on display.