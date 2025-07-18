Gigi Hadid is such a trendsetter that she’s always a step — or a whole season — ahead.

Nearly every other style star is embracing summer in teeny, tiny bikinis, practically sunbathing 24/7, or rocking cottagecore in the breeziest linens and poplins. Hadid, meanwhile, is already ushering fashion fans through transitional weather, reminding us all of the grim reality that summer is already halfway through and drawing to a close. Case in point: her recent Instagram post that featured... cashmere.

Gigi’s Crop Vest

Like her supermodel contemporaries (and sister Bella Hadid) who’ve diversified their portfolios with their own labels, Hadid also helms a brand, Guest in Residence. Also similar to her peers, she tends to star in the label’s campaigns. (Why hire someone else when you’re the industry’s best?)

On Thursday, July 17, she shared a few photos from her label’s recent campaign shoot where she made a fall transitional favorite (read: a vest) look summer-appropriate. Since Guest in Residence is primarily a cashmere label, her vest was a preppy ribbed V-neck in a fir green hue. Instead of layering it over button-downs or dresses like it’s typically worn, she wore the cropped piece sans anything underneath. She even gave it the “Gen Z tuck” and folded it under for a more pronounced navel-baring crop situation.

For a polished finish, she paired the look with tailored trousers in a neutral taupe.

Her Accessories Were Effortlessly Cool

While the preppy combo can be dull, nothing about Hadid’s styling was. Her choice of topper, for instance, was utterly unexpected. Instead of a boxy bag or a scarf, she threw on a New York Yankees baseball cap, showing team spirit.

Even her jewelry had a cool-girl twist. Though she did wear a pearl necklace, aka the “old money” aesthetic go-to, hers featured a larger pearl pendant with a palm tree engraving. She layered it over two other necklaces, including a double-chain one and another dainty one with tiny stones.

Shop Her Look

Though her ‘fit is a sobering wake-up call that autumn is on its way, it’s also a reminder that fall fashion is the chicest (IMHO). If you, too, are getting that itch to build your transitional wardrobe, her rib vest and trousers are both currently shoppable for $275 and $745, respectively.

I can’t believe I’m saying this already, but happy fall shopping.