When it comes to style, Emily Ratajkowski marches struts to the beat of her own drum.

Earlier this month, she went the festive route in a Santa-red mini, rocking the season’s hottest hue, cosigned by other fashion stars such as Millie Bobby Brown and Kylie Jenner. When she doesn’t feel like embracing the style status quo, she’ll switch it up by wearing its polar opposite. Such was the case when the model shared her latest ’fit on Sunday, Dec. 21 via Instagram Stories: a number so minimalist and somber, you wouldn’t think she was feeling the Christmas spirit one bit. (Spoiler alert: she was.)

EmRata’s Plunging LBD

Clearly inspired by the holidays, the Too Much actor shared snaps with friends from what appears to be a holiday gathering, as well as photos of a decked-out Christmas tree, which she seemed to be in the process of decorating. Fittingly, Ratajkowski channeled Christmas card photos, posing in front of the adorned, lit-up shrub. Unlike more traditional snaps, however, which typically spotlight flannel pajama-clad subjects, Ratajkowski reminded people she’s a supermodel by posing barefoot atop a couch.

At first glance, her choice of ensemble appeared low-key. She wore a black halter dress with a longer-length skirt. Crafted in a silky, aqueous fabric, it clung to her body and subtly shimmered when the light hit it.

Instagram/emrata

Proving that minimalist silhouettes can still have a major impact without relying on heavy embellishments, the My Body author’s dress featured one lone risqué detail. It had a deep plunging neckline that slid past her chest and down to her navel. To up the skin-baring ante, she also pulled her skirt up to show off some leg.

Her One Christmas-Inspired Detail

The lone pop of color she couldn’t resist was a vivid red lip, which popped against her barely there makeup and sleek, straight hair worn down. Her only choice of accessory was a glass of red wine (another holiday-inspired crimson). On the floor were baubles for the tree, yet to be hung.

If this is what Ratajkowski wears to decorate her tree, aka one of the most laborious Christmas tasks ever, I clearly need to step up my game.