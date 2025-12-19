The holidays typically have an unspoken dress code that includes glitzy sparkles, luxe velvets, and high-octane metallics. This particular year, however, an unexpected style icon is in town: Santa Claus.

To be fair, his look has always been a slay. He wears bold red co-ords lined with fur, the perfect blend of luxe and streamlined. Plus, the man can accessorize, often appearing in illustrations and promos with a coordinating hat, black knee-high boots, and a massive gilded belt.

Clearly, the style cadre is taking notice. Millie Bobby Brown recently channeled Saint Nick in a campaign for her ready-to-wear brand, Florence by Mills. The likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Kylie Jenner have also embraced Santa’s signature crimson hue in a teeny mini and a latex halter dress, respectively. The one update they all have in common? All looks were on the naughty side. Let’s call it, “Spicy Santacore.”

This year, as you attend your string of holiday parties, consider turning up the heat in a skin-baring mini or dress with sheer panels. I highly recommend embracing the ethos even when working out or grabbing a coffee with items from Garage’s new Cayenne collection, including a corset halter top and booty shorts. Ahead, the best pieces to shop for naughty Santa dressing.

A Backless Mini

For all you minimalist girlies, a halter minidress with a low, low back is low-lift yet yields maximum impact. Pair it with the sheerest tights and slingbacks to look extra effortlessly chic.

Granny Panties, Sans Pants

You know what’s really naughty? The no-pants trend. Rock granny panties, the Dakota Johnson-approved underpinnings du jour, with your fave going-out top. And “forget” to wear bottoms. This look is so hot, it could melt the North Pole.

See-Through Lace Pants

If you must wear pants, consider a pair fabricated in diaphanous lace for a not-so-pantless pantless look.

A Corset Top

Corset tops are practically lingerie, and lingerie is always steamy. So if A equals B, and B equals C, then a corset guarantees your spot on the naughty (dresser) list. This one from Garage even comes with a décolletage-forward plunge. You know, in case it wasn’t spicy enough.

Teeny Cycling Shorts

You don’t need to fill your calendar with parties or events to rock the aesthetic. You can also give it a spin at the gym or while you’re off-duty with these teeny booty shorts.

A Peekaboo Dress

For a more formal get-together, I recommend a strapless maxi dress with your choice of skin-baring peekaboo detail. I particularly love this item’s zig-zag sheer panel for a subtle underboob moment.

A Latex Miniskirt

Reality TV girlies may already be familiar with this latex Cultnaked number affixed with bubble heart appliqués, which caused a bit of fashion drama after Emma Hernan and Bre Tiesi both wore a version on Selling Sunset’s ninth season. It’s the perfect balance of spicy and cute. Plus, as a skort, it’s also functional.

A Cropped Baby Tee

Add spice to any casual ensemble by trading your T-shirts for a midriff-baring cropped version. This particular one, with its Y2K-inspired cap sleeves, was worn by Brown in her Florence by Mills materials. Hey, if it’s good enough for a Stranger Things star...

A Corp Sleaze Button-Down

Love the NSFW corp sleaze aesthetic as much as Beyoncé and Hailey Bieber? Rock the style with a sheer button-down bodysuit. Pair it with a pencil skirt or wide-leg trousers to get that real office vibe. Wear to work at your own risk — this look is def not HR-approved.

A Slitted Maxi Skirt

A maxi skirt with a thigh-slit will set you up for the perfect “Angelina Jolie leg pop” recreation. This satin A-line version from Free People can be dressed up or down as you wish. You can even rock it with a leather jacket and combat boots to give it a bit of an edge.

A Satin Bralette

There’s nothing naughtier than the feeling of getting away with wearing lingerie in public. If you’re up for the challenge, rock a satin bralette as a top for a bold look or under a blazer for a subtler take.

A Jumpsuit With An Adjustable Plunge

If there’s one thing fashion girls love, it’s a versatile piece. A jumpsuit that can go from prim and proper to daring with a pull of a zipper? Sign me up.