Emily Ratajkowski rarely shies away from wearing... well, practically anything. Pairing Y2K-inspired crop tops and low-rise jeans with puffer coats? Check. Winning the corporate sleaze trend by going braless under a blazer? Check. The model seemingly doesn’t mind wearing the same dress as someone else, happily twinning with Hailey Bieber.

So it comes as no surprise that in her new ad for Kérastase’s new Gloss Absolu hair products, EmRata put her own spin on the lingerie trend, which has become one of her go-to aesthetics.

EmRata’s Sheer Dress

Sharing the new ad campaign on April 1, EmRata found a way to pass off lingerie as haute couture. She wore a light pink dress made of see-through fabric with lacy floral embroidery. The frilly gown showed off her skin-colored bra and high-waisted underwear, and extended all the way to the floor, adding some drama to her lingerie look.

Instagram / Kérastase

EmRata embraced the campaign’s flirty vibes — and highlighted her luscious locks — by going simple with her accessories. She donned just a single silver hoop earring and chain pendant necklace, and held an oversized pink flower.

Kérastase

EmRata’s Love Of Lingerie

Ratajkowski is also a spokesperson for Italian intimates brand Intimissimi. Last month, the model shared selfies on Instagram of her wearing nothing but their newest product: the Denise Balconette Bra, featuring black lace embroidery and a scalloped trim.

Instagram / Emily Ratajkowski

A couple of months prior, EmRata wore more red-hot lingerie for another Intimissimi campaign on Instagram, just in time for Valentine’s Day. She donned a sheer triangle bra embroidered with a pattern that read “amore,” the Italian word for love, and traded the usual lace for a red heart trim.

She paired her bra with a matching thong, featuring a narrow heart-stamped strap along her hips.

Mastering how to wear lingerie is just another Tuesday for EmRata.