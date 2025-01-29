Emily Ratajkowski Went Topless Under A Blazer & It Was Peak "Corp Sleaze"

For years, Emily Ratajkowski has been (un)dressing style mavens through Inamorata, her swimwear label known for itty-bitty string bikinis and butt-baring thongs. This February, the supermodel is bringing her risqué design sensibilities to another fashion category: workwear.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the My Body author announced that she designed a seven-piece capsule of blazers in collaboration with Italian label Marella. The seven-piece collection includes tailored tuxedo dresses, denim suits, and a leather option. Since no one can model her pieces better, she starred in the corresponding campaign. She may have been wearing office attire, but the styling was well within her NSFW wheelhouse (read: décolletage-baring).

EmRata’s Braless Suiting

With the Feb. 4 release date nearing, both Ratajkowski and Marella shared teasers of the collection and the design process. The styling, however, takes the cake.

In one photo, she wore a crisp white skirt suit. Her blazer featured ’80s-style padded shoulders for an exaggerated, angular silhouette. The piece, long enough to double as a tuxedo minidress, was left completely often — sans top and bra. Ratajkowski paired the look with a high-waist miniskirt accented by a massive rosette on one side. The look was so spicy you could almost miss the idyllic backdrop. Almost.

Marella

Dubbed the “IT” blazer, it comes in both ivory and red and will retail for $750.

More Corp Sleaze Looks

Her other campaign photos were similarly NSFW. Wearing a navy pantsuit, she also left the blazer’s buttons unfastened, revealing her bare torso.

Elsewhere, she wore the cherry version of the “IT” blazer as a minidress. Though the Gone Girl star fastened it this time, the neckline dipped low toward her navel and still highlighted cleavage.

Marella

Even the Canadian tuxedo had representation. She wore the cheugy denim-on-denim look as a pantsuit and paired her plunging jacket with jeans.

Marella

Ratajkowski’s style philosophy may conflict with most office HR policies, but that hasn’t stopped her, nor the rest of fashion’s most brazen, from rocking corporate sleaze outfits. Beyoncé, Elsa Hosk, and Jennifer Lawrence, for example, have given corporate attire the spicy treatment, wearing décolletage-flaunting suits sans bras or freeing nip in “C.E.Hoe”-core.

If you are tempted to traipse into the workplace wearing something similar, I’d double-check the company rules before flouting dress codes. But perhaps an after-hours corp sleaze slay? Go to work in a three-piece suit and ditch the top as you leave. EmRata would be proud.