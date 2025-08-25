Emily Ratajkowski is in her Hollywood bag. After starring in Lena Dunham’s Netflix comedy series Too Much, Deadline announced that she’s making her screenwriting debut for a new Apple TV+ project, which she’ll also be producing and starring in. How’s that for a multi-hyphenate? Though she’s clearly preoccupied with expanding her entertainment skillset, her biggest role is still as a fashion maven and provocateur. Lest people forget, Ratajkowski dropped a spicy reminder on main.

Emily’s Wraparound Top

On Sunday, Aug. 24, Ratajkowski shared snaps from what looked like a photo shoot’s set, where she posed against a white wall. The blank backdrop was the perfect canvas for her all-black number to truly pop.

She wore a sleeveless wraparound top with a wide, décolletage-forward V-neckline. It featured criss-cross straps about two inches wide that wrapped around her torso and back, before looping a final time around her waist. To secure it in place, it was tied in a loose knot with the ends dangling casually. The wraparound detail lent itself to several cutouts along the midriff — for even more bare skin real estate. Oh, and the top was crafted in leather, giving it an edgy, Catwoman-esque vibe.

Is That... An Adhesive Thong?

Believe it or not, her bottoms were about three notches spicier. Instead of a regular waistband, it featured a teeny garterized band that dipped from the sides of her waist into her crotch area, just under the navel. To keep the pants in place, it also featured two skinny criss-cross straps around her waist reminiscent of lingerie garter belts.

And the pants? Cropped semi-capris with a notch on each hem. While that sounds... kinda normal, they were also completely sheer. They featured a semblance of “built-in underwear,” which was really just an extra layer of fabric.

Since the coverage was virtually nonexistent, Ratajkowski had to resort to what looks like a beige “adhesive thong.” If you haven’t seen one, it’s essentially a pantyliner made out of sticky fabric.

She completed the look with pointed-toe Mary Jane slingbacks in the same inky shade.

Naturally, her beauty matched her outfit’s risqué vibe. Her hair was blown out in voluminous curls — even her bangs were curled with a poofy, exaggerated side part. Meanwhile, her eyes were painted an intense smoky brown, while her lips were glossed.

She’s a fashion girlie through and through.