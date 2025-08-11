Emily Ratajkowski is expanding her IMDb credentials. After starring in Lena Dunham’s Netflix comedy series Too Much, Deadline announced over the weekend that Ratajkowski’s also writing and executive producing her own Apple TV+ series alongside the Girls creator. The project is still in its early stages, so details about it are scant. Before the show kicks into full production mode, the supermodel-turned-Hollywood maven is enjoying time off the best way she knows how: spending time under the sun wearing the teeniest bikinis.

EmRata’s Leopard Print Bikini

The My Body author tends to lean more minimalist in her day-to-day style. She can’t resist a little black dress, for example. Surprisingly, it’s when she’s wearing barely any clothes that her maximalist sensibilities come out — like when she’s at the beach.

Ratajkowski is the queen of peacocking in swimsuits. Her entire label, Inamorata, is rife with bold prints in vivid color palettes. Predictably, she embraced the same style DNA when she spent the weekend in Positano, Italy.

Cruising along the Amalfi Coast, she chose a halter bikini bedecked in the year’s hottest animal print. Though the triangle silhouette is a classic, her take was loud and racy. Bedecked in a roaring leopard print, the cups were also seemingly ruched together for even less coverage.

Her bottoms, which were designed with the same spotted pattern, were even spicier. When she turned, she revealed the near-G-string thong cut that flaunted her entire cheeks.

She accessorized the look with layers of gold necklaces, hoop earrings in varying sizes, Gucci sunglasses, and a gray baseball cap.

Hold Up, There Are More Swim Looks

She didn’t pack just one swimsuit for her Italian getaway, of course. Ratajkowski switched into another set that showed off her maximalist style ethos. Mixing prints, she wore a blue-and-red striped triangle bikini set, which she paired with a second striped piece: red-and-white booty shorts as a coverup.

Leaning into the linear look, she topped it off with a Burberry hat in the brand’s signature tartan print.

She wore the same designer topper with a different swimsuit elsewhere in the dump. Instead of showing out in a print-on-print look, she turned heads in an ombré blue halter monokini with a massive underboob-baring cutout.

Take a cue from Ratajkowski and embody “main character energy” this summer.