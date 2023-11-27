To put it plainly: Emily Ratajkowski is everywhere right now.

Between her various fashion month appearances, multiple luxury campaigns, and many a magazine cover, the model is an omnipresent figure in the fashion industry. I even spotted her on Self-Portrait’s website while shopping the label’s Black Friday sales.

If you thought her sartorial streak would slow down, think again. Because come Dec. 1, Ratajkowski will grace your local magazine stand, once again, with her latest Vogue cover (if you’re based in Australia, that is).

EmRata’s Saucy Neutrals

For her Vogue Australia’s December cover, photographer Lachlan Bailey captured Ratajkowski in a beige autumnal setting, which coordinated perfectly with her oat-colored separates.

The fashion muse kicked off her minimalist moment with a ribbed knit bra from Hermès — a cozy underwear as outerwear moment perfect for the dropping temps. While Ratajkowski is basically a free the nip expert, she opted out of her go-to NSFW statement and instead went the barely-there bottoms route.

It’s unclear whether she wore anything at all, due to the fuzzy Bottega Veneta coat that hung low, off of her arms. In a soft, cream shade, the outerwear matched perfectly to her teeny top.

On the accessories front, she kept the off-duty vibes going by styling limited bling — just a chunky gold ring from Bvlgari. Ratajkowski also kept her beauty additions to a minimum, with a no-makeup makeup look and a post-Pilates-esque messy bun.

She’s In Her Bra Top Era

This certainly isn’t the first time Ratajkowski has bared all in a barely-there bra top. While posing in her kitchen for the “At Home with Self-Portrait” campaign last month, she wore what’s becoming a classic EmRata look.

Instead of going down the minimalist track like her recent Vogue shoot, she tapped into the holiday spirit in a glitzy bra top in mint green tweed. She styled the crop with high-rise jeans embellished with crystals — a choice that only added to the holiday-ready feel.

Take it from EmRata: bra tops are in this season.