As a 19 year-old actor, author, and founder of multiple brands, Millie Bobby Brown may live a life surrounded by the glitz and glamour of young Hollywood — but fans of the Stranger Things alum know that she also enjoys a more low-key existence with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, and her many animals (which include three goats and a sheep).

Brown doesn’t shy away from full glam on red carpets, though she also isn’t afraid to share those no-makeup moments. On Oct. 23, the Nineteen Steps author took to her Instagram to post a carousel of two photos — one of which was a glamorous mirror selfie (with her “011” tattoo on display), while the other picture showed her bare skin.

Millie’s Bare-Faced Beauty

In the current age of social media, any makeup-less photo can feel somewhat vulnerable to post, especially as a public figure who has countless eyes on her every step. Brown dropped the veil with her most recent post, and sent a relatable reminder that acne and breakouts are common experiences that almost everyone goes through.

Amongst the countless commenters praising her openness, Drew Barrymore was included and said: “I love keeping it real. You are the greatest.”

Her Stranger Things co-star, Noah Schnapp, simply commented: “Love it.” Other fans of the star shared sentiments like: “She makes me feel so comfortable to have acne.”

Her Gen Z-Friendly Skin Care Brand

For many, their teenaged years were largely about figuring themselves out — and dealing with changing hormones that resulted in frequent breakouts.

ICYMI, Brown founded the makeup and skin care brand Florence by Mills with a more Gen Z clientele in mind (though, of course, shoppers of any age can shop the products). And considering the Enola Holmes actor paired her recent selfies with the caption “@florencebymills send help!,” it’s likely that she is turning to her own product lineup to clear her skin.

The No-Makeup Movement

Brown joins countless other A-listers who have shared the duality of glamour on Instagram.

To name a few, Selena Gomez, Florence Pugh, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lady Gaga are celebrities who have also embraced their makeup-free complexions in very public ways.