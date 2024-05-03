Like any good model, Emily Ratajkowski is a style chameleon — and her superpower is straddling two aesthetics. On her off-duty days, she’s the queen of casual cool, partial to sneakers and baggy bottoms. Her glam looks, one the other hand, are so chic, they’d give Marilyn Monroe a run for her money.

She turned up at a Thursday night gala wearing a silky gown with a belly button-grazing neckline. With an elegant scarf and her hair in vintage-inspired waves, she looked like an Old Hollywood icon made modern.

Emily’s Sultry Silken Number

Emily Ratajkowski has never met a plunging neckline she didn’t like. Each time she steps out, she raises — or, in this case, lowers — the bar, with necklines sliding deeper and deeper. Her butter yellow dress, for example, hit so low it showed her belly button. It’s a depth that hasn’t been seen since Jennifer Lopez debuted that Versace dress.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her plunging neckline was rivaled only by the scoop of her open back, which put the attached silk scarf on full display.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Her Vintage-Inspired Side Part

During the great hair part divide between Gen Zers and millennials, the former dubbed the side part, a millennial fave, “cheugy.” Ratajkowski, however, just single-handedly demolished the branding. Like her neckline, her side part was exaggerated. Styled with dramatic, Old Hollywood curls, the look effectively showcased her chandelier earrings.

She also leaned heavily into the barely-there makeup look with nary a hint of color — instead, she kept her lashes mascara-ed and her brows brushed.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Glamour personified.