Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski regales the style elite with catwalk appearances every fashion week — generally at New York Fashion Week, specifically. While she makes headlines for modeling, she makes even bigger splashes when attending shows.

Last March 2023, for example, Ratajkowski went viral when she wore a giant Anthurium flower as a top at Loewe — and again in June, for wearing a Carrie Bradshaw-esque white tutu at the Jacquemus show.

This Paris Fashion Week, Ratajkowski remained consistent. She hasn’t stepped foot on a single runway, but both her front row and off-duty ensembles have grabbed everyone’s attention.

Her Low-Cut Little Black Dress

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, Ratajkowski stepped out in her first ’fit of the PFW season — and it was a doozy. The night before their show, she wore an LBD from Courrèges with long sleeves and a midi zip-up hem.

The lone striking detail on this otherwise plain dress was the deepest plunging neckline known to man. Giving the simple look a much-needed dose of excitement, it scooped nearly to her belly button.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Like her fabric-heavy dress, Ratajkowski accessorized with thigh-high boots that covered nearly everything — save for a singular skin-baring feature. She donned open-toe boots, crafted in suede, from footwear brand Paris Texas.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Open-toe boots are becoming a PFW staple of sorts. Last September, to attend the Spring/Summer 2024 shows, Kylie Jenner took the toe-forward style to Paris in white boots with a built-in toe ring.

Her One-Shoulder Crop Top

The following day, Ratajkowski slipped into a second Courrèges ensemble to attend the brand’s Fall/Winter ‘24 runway. This time, she wore a leather-look crop top with an asymmetrical one-sleeve and glove detail. She paired the quirky-cool number with a sleek black midi skirt, accessorizing with a matching purse and boots — toes fully concealed.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While Ratajkowski’s exact top didn’t make it to the runway, the lone sleeve she sported was a theme of the show. Models wore various iterations of the look in ivory, chocolate brown, red, and even a nipple-baring gray version.

Her Mystifying White Gown

Later that day, the My Body author changed gears completely to attend Acne Studios’ show. She wore a white T-shirt-style maxi dress with a sculptural skirt that seemed to hover, instead of hang. The unusual hemline highlighted her bold choice of footwear: cherry red patent leather boots that peered chicly from under her drapey dress.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Khaki Bag Dress

Before Acne’s show, the model was also spotted wearing a cream-colored button-up with a zippered tote bag built into the design. The avant-garde design detail was a focal point of the FW24 collection.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She might actually slay harder off the runway.