While each of her outfits are undoubtedly headline-worthy, the vibe is nothing new — at least not to Lopez. She’s been a style icon ever since her breakout role as Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 biopic. After stepping onto the scene, the star began taking to the sauciest of trends. She turned the heat up even more after she dropped her debut single “If You Had My Love” in 1999.
Lopez made fashion history at the turn of the millennium, however, when when she stepped out in her most iconic look of all time. To attend the 2000 Grammys, Lopez donned an emerald green, tropical print Versace dress with one of the deepest necklines ever to grace the red carpet. The look was so striking, in fact, that it caused a spike in Google search and, consequently, led to the launch of Google Image Search.
Naked dresses, exposed thongs, freed nipples — all of the of-the-moment trends seen on today’s most popular models, Lopez already pulled off in the early aughts. And exceedingly well, might I add. To prove just how ahead of her time she was, here are eight of the spiciest looks she wore in the early ’00s.