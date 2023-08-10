These days, Jennifer Lopez’s style has become synonymous with spicy dressing. Whether she’s attending a movie premiere in a naked dress, performing at the Super Bowl in a sheer bodysuit, or even lounging at home in lingerie, she unfailingly turns to the most revealing of styles.

While each of her outfits are undoubtedly headline-worthy, the vibe is nothing new — at least not to Lopez. She’s been a style icon ever since her breakout role as Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 biopic. After stepping onto the scene, the star began taking to the sauciest of trends. She turned the heat up even more after she dropped her debut single “If You Had My Love” in 1999.

Lopez made fashion history at the turn of the millennium, however, when when she stepped out in her most iconic look of all time. To attend the 2000 Grammys, Lopez donned an emerald green, tropical print Versace dress with one of the deepest necklines ever to grace the red carpet. The look was so striking, in fact, that it caused a spike in Google search and, consequently, led to the launch of Google Image Search.

Naked dresses, exposed thongs, freed nipples — all of the of-the-moment trends seen on today’s most popular models, Lopez already pulled off in the early aughts. And exceedingly well, might I add. To prove just how ahead of her time she was, here are eight of the spiciest looks she wore in the early ’00s.

Gauzy Couture KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2001 Oscars, the “I’m Real” singer proved she was a fashion star by turning out in a Chanel Haute Couture ensemble fresh off the Spring 2001 runway. The two-toned number also happened to have an asymmetrical bodice that was completely sheer. Naked dressing at its finest.

Plunging Necklines Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images May I present the dress that cemented Lopez as a style icon early on. With a a neckline that slid way past her navel and gauzy material that fully exposed her turquoise undies, saucy doesn’t even begin to describe this Versace number. This look is so iconic, that Versace recreated it 20 years later for the label’s Spring 2020 Milan Fashion Week show. Fittingly, Lopez modeled the latest version on the runway.

Exciting Cut-Outs Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Ever the risk-taker, Lopez wasn’t afraid to mix multiple spicy details in one look. Exhibit A: a plunging neckline, a thigh-high center slit, and cut-outs.

Low-Rise Jeans Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Who could forget the white number J.Lo wore to the 2000 MTV VMAs? She wore a bra as a top — a styling trick many celebs these days turn to — and paired it with low-rise jeans. This ‘fit is peak Y2K.

Barbie Pink Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Lopez was channeling Barbiecore decades before it would become the juggernaut it is today. And she did so by freeing the nipple at the 2000 ALMA Awards in a diaphanous high-neck halter dress.

Deep, Deep V Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Extremely low-cut dresses were definitely a favorite of the J.Lo Beauty founder back in the day. This lacy version was particularly romantic.

Exposed Undies Lalo Yasky/WireImage/Getty Images Exposed undies are all the rage these days, having been seen on the likes of Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie. But back in 2003, Lopez was all in on the trend. She bared both her bra and thong at the Spain premiere of Maid in Manhattan under a sheer brown dress.