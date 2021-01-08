10 Derm-Approved Facial Tools That'll Work Wonders On Your Skin

Sure, serums and creams are great for nourishing and moisturizing your skin. But if you want to take your beauty routine up a notch, it's worth considering one of the many facial tools that exist — aka gizmos that use some sort of technology to improve your complexion.
A lot of these devices resemble the tools facialists or dermatologists use for in-office treatments, and many claim to produce similar results. Dr. Purvisha Patel, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Visha Skincare, believes at-home beauty devices are booming. A report done in April by Research and Markets forecasted the beauty device market to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 18.8% between 2019 and 2027, and found that new technological advancements in the product category have led consumers to increasingly turn to at-home treatments. This is especially the case during quarantine, which has separated many people from professional facial treatments.
"People have been looking to more at-home options to give them [skin-boosting] results," says Patel. These devices include microneedling tools (rollers that — yes — use teeny pins to stimulate collagen), facial wands (like jade rollers and other massagers), and handheld microcurrent products (which use electrical stimulation to sculpt), to name just a few examples.
Despite the many complexion-boosting perks these products claim to make, Patel cautions that beauty devices are a "double-edged sword." One key thing to note? "These [tools] will never be as strong or effective as getting a procedure done at your dermatologist's office," she says. "As with skin care marketing, they can be rife with misinformation, and consumers will be disappointed when the wrong tool is used for the wrong skin issue." If you're not sure if a device is right for you, check with your derm before buying it.
Looking to get more out of your beauty routine? Here, experts share what you need to know about the facial tools that can level up your skin care.
