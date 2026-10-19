Thank the fashion gods: Boot season is finally here. And if your favorite style stars are any indication, the vibe this fall is about the perfect mix of high-drama statements and wearable walk-everywhere shoes. Instead of running the same plain pairs into the ground, the girlies have been swapping them out for footwear that feels a bit sharper and instantly put-together.

Right now, over-the-knee boots are dominating the FYPs. From ultra-loose, slouchy styles to super-fitted, second-skin options, the Anne Hathaway-approved thigh-highs are a chic way to keep wearing minidresses even in the cooler months. Lace-ups are another fave, serving Victorian-era-heroine-meets-modern-cool-girl realness. Then there’s the knife-sharp pointed toe — while it might require a bit of dedication to pull off, it comes in so many options that it’s almost a disservice to your ‘fit to *not* wear it out.

Whether you’re headed to a fancy event or simply off to a pumpkin spice latte run, consider this your sign to lace up, zip up, and strut in this season’s chicest pairs. Your fall wardrobe depends on it.

Sleek Lace-Ups

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Lace-up boots are nothing new — combat boots are basically a rite of passage at this point. But this season’s lace-up pairs are trading their classic rock roots for something a little more steampunk-meets-vixen. They come in sleek pointed-toe styles, sky-high platforms, or with lots of metal hardware that practically sparkles. Cynthia Erivo already gave them the red-carpet treatment, while Rosalía wore custom Miista pairs for her LUX Tour (now available to shop in a limited-edition run).

These are surprisingly easy to style, whether you want to lean into a punk look or go a bit more balletcore. The lace-up details aren’t limited to the front, either — look out for subtle side corsetry or ties along the back for a completely unexpected twist.

Kitten Heels

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For anyone who is completely over towering high heels, the latest runway shifts are a welcome relief. Kitten heels have been trending for a hot minute, and they’ve finally made their way onto boots. The Fall/Winter 2026 runways of Prada, Ferragamo, and Celine proved that pretty much every silhouette is getting the low-heel treatment — think knee-high, ankle, slouchy, and embroidered options in just about every color imaginable.

Unlike their stiletto sisters, these are much more comfortable, allowing you to take them from your 9-to-5 to after-work drinks. Beyond the usual skinny heel, low cone shapes are also getting a ton of love among the style set. Emily Ratajkowski, for one, is already sold.

A Tall Order

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Nothing screams “I’m a baddie” more than over-the-knee boots. Everyone from Hollywood actors to pop stars is embracing the tall style, which made a splash on the Fall/Winter 2026 runways of Balenciaga, Chloé, Stella McCartney, and Valentino.

But don’t be intimidated by the height. The key is to play with proportions. While they pair well with a range of styles, these confidence boosters really shine with teeny tiny skirts or dresses. Hathaway’s billowy ruffled minidress paired perfectly well with her second-skin suede boots. Commit to the boot and own the drama.

Point System

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A sharp pointed-toe boot is classic for a reason: It instantly makes an outfit more polished and fashion girl-coded. This season, the elongated silhouette gets a fresh spin with equestrian-inspired details, satin finishes, and unexpected textures. Basically, there’s a sharp boot for every aesthetic.

Need inspo? Pair them with a dress to allow the footwear to take center stage like Bella Hadid, or let their pointy ends peek under loose jeans for a more low-key touch.

Biker Chic

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You don’t need to own a bike to hop on the moto boot trend. The shoe — typically characterized by chunky lug soles and heavy metal accents — is enough to give any outfit an instant edge.

For an easy styling route, try pairing a buckle-clad set with your off-duty jeans-and-T-shirt combo. You can also opt for a chunky-soled pair like Zendaya and rock it with low-key utilitarian pieces for that effortless cool-girl vibe. Too hard-edged? There are pairs in lighter colors or with bedazzled buckles if you want to soften up the look.