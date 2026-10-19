Trend Report

This Season’s Buzziest Boot Trends Serve Effortless It-Girl Energy

Zendaya, EmRata, and Anne Hathaway have already mapped out the playbook for your fall footwear.

by Alyssa Lapid
Rosalía, Emily Ratajkowski, Cynthia Erivo, and Anne Hathaway wearing fall 2026's buzziest boot trend...
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Trend Report
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Thank the fashion gods: Boot season is finally here. And if your favorite style stars are any indication, the vibe this fall is about the perfect mix of high-drama statements and wearable walk-everywhere shoes. Instead of running the same plain pairs into the ground, the girlies have been swapping them out for footwear that feels a bit sharper and instantly put-together.

Right now, over-the-knee boots are dominating the FYPs. From ultra-loose, slouchy styles to super-fitted, second-skin options, the Anne Hathaway-approved thigh-highs are a chic way to keep wearing minidresses even in the cooler months. Lace-ups are another fave, serving Victorian-era-heroine-meets-modern-cool-girl realness. Then there’s the knife-sharp pointed toe — while it might require a bit of dedication to pull off, it comes in so many options that it’s almost a disservice to your ‘fit to *not* wear it out.

Whether you’re headed to a fancy event or simply off to a pumpkin spice latte run, consider this your sign to lace up, zip up, and strut in this season’s chicest pairs. Your fall wardrobe depends on it.

Sleek Lace-Ups

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Lace-up boots are nothing new — combat boots are basically a rite of passage at this point. But this season’s lace-up pairs are trading their classic rock roots for something a little more steampunk-meets-vixen. They come in sleek pointed-toe styles, sky-high platforms, or with lots of metal hardware that practically sparkles. Cynthia Erivo already gave them the red-carpet treatment, while Rosalía wore custom Miista pairs for her LUX Tour (now available to shop in a limited-edition run).

These are surprisingly easy to style, whether you want to lean into a punk look or go a bit more balletcore. The lace-up details aren’t limited to the front, either — look out for subtle side corsetry or ties along the back for a completely unexpected twist.

Kitten Heels

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For anyone who is completely over towering high heels, the latest runway shifts are a welcome relief. Kitten heels have been trending for a hot minute, and they’ve finally made their way onto boots. The Fall/Winter 2026 runways of Prada, Ferragamo, and Celine proved that pretty much every silhouette is getting the low-heel treatment — think knee-high, ankle, slouchy, and embroidered options in just about every color imaginable.

Unlike their stiletto sisters, these are much more comfortable, allowing you to take them from your 9-to-5 to after-work drinks. Beyond the usual skinny heel, low cone shapes are also getting a ton of love among the style set. Emily Ratajkowski, for one, is already sold.

A Tall Order

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Nothing screams “I’m a baddie” more than over-the-knee boots. Everyone from Hollywood actors to pop stars is embracing the tall style, which made a splash on the Fall/Winter 2026 runways of Balenciaga, Chloé, Stella McCartney, and Valentino.

But don’t be intimidated by the height. The key is to play with proportions. While they pair well with a range of styles, these confidence boosters really shine with teeny tiny skirts or dresses. Hathaway’s billowy ruffled minidress paired perfectly well with her second-skin suede boots. Commit to the boot and own the drama.

Point System

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A sharp pointed-toe boot is classic for a reason: It instantly makes an outfit more polished and fashion girl-coded. This season, the elongated silhouette gets a fresh spin with equestrian-inspired details, satin finishes, and unexpected textures. Basically, there’s a sharp boot for every aesthetic.

Need inspo? Pair them with a dress to allow the footwear to take center stage like Bella Hadid, or let their pointy ends peek under loose jeans for a more low-key touch.

Biker Chic

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You don’t need to own a bike to hop on the moto boot trend. The shoe — typically characterized by chunky lug soles and heavy metal accents — is enough to give any outfit an instant edge.

For an easy styling route, try pairing a buckle-clad set with your off-duty jeans-and-T-shirt combo. You can also opt for a chunky-soled pair like Zendaya and rock it with low-key utilitarian pieces for that effortless cool-girl vibe. Too hard-edged? There are pairs in lighter colors or with bedazzled buckles if you want to soften up the look.