If you’re anything like me, you spend hours at the beginning of each season curating Pinterest outfit boards, taking the whole thing way too seriously — like, it’s basically my full-time job. But before you lose your mind looking for the perfect fall aesthetic, you can drop the phone and relax. Instead, pull up Tate McRae’s new W cover story and start pinning all of her looks for some immediate wardrobe inspo.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the “Sports Car” crooner fronted the magazine’s Volume 5, The New Originals Issue, as one of its four cover stars. Photographed by Juergen Teller, it featured the Grammy-nominated pop star traipsing the streets, cosigning all the fall trends worth adding to your rotation.

The Color Of The Moment

Turquoise has been the It girl color for nearly a year, especially after Matthieu Blazy added touches of the eye-catching hue to Chanel’s viral cap-toe shoes and Flap bag. Jennifer Lawrence and Elsa Hosk have been on board since Day 1, and it looks like they just recruited McRae as a member of the saturated blue-green crew.

On the cover, McRae gave the vibrant shade a sparkly twist. Instead of her usual pop star uniform, she tapped into a different genre altogether and brought out her inner disco diva with a sequined mockneck jumpsuit from Hermès that gave major Studio 54 energy. For extra movement and texture, thigh-high slits lined the pleated legs — which she casually showed off while hanging from metal scaffolding bars, because why not? Since the one-piece was clearly the main character, she paired it with simple pointed-toe pumps to really let it shine.

A Very Tall Order

Inside the cover story, the “Greedy” singer wore a Western-inspired Chloé ‘fit, including a blue button-down with dainty lace and floral embroidery, red-hot leather pants, and a belt with a large horse buckle. But let's be honest, the true main event of the whole outfit was her over-the-knee boots, complete with a cozy, fuzzy lining.

Apart from being a total Fall/Winter runway staple (we've seen them dominating collections at Balenciaga, Hermès, and Valentino), thigh-highs have quickly become a pop star go-to. Case in point: Last month’s MTV VMAs red carpet was lined with musicians strutting in gowns and tall boots. McRae clearly got the exact same memo.

Fluff Around & Find Out

Another key fall style McRae is fully endorsing in her cover shoot is furmaxxing. Exactly as it sounds, it’s all about wearing plush, furry pieces — particularly coats — and embracing your most flamboyant, maximalist self. McRae’s Fendi choice, borrowed from the men’s section, featured heaps of fur in different brushes, colors, and textures. It’s giving cozy luxury, and honestly... obsessed.

No Pants? No Problem

She tapped into another big boot trend for fall when she changed into riding boots from Gucci, but the real chef's kiss was how she styled them. Ditching pants entirely, she paired the sleek equestrian footwear with just a sharp, oversized navy blazer from the same brand to let her legs do all the talking. It’s a total power move and the ultimate late-night look.

The equestrian-inspired shoe will be making the rounds for the rest of the year, so if you need inspo on how to style them for your next GNO, this look should be your new starting point.