Fashion girls are spoiled for choice, especially when it comes to bags. With the constant stream of new arm candy hitting the market, it takes a lot to capture the style set’s attention. When that bag is designed by Ralph Lauren, though? People immediately take notice — which explains all the buzz around the new Polo Blaze.

Dakota Fanning, Justine Lupe, and Laura Harrier are among the resident cool girls giving the bag their seal of approval — a major coup for a style that only launched in August. Its name was practically a prophecy; the Blaze is clearly setting the pace for fall accessories.

It’s Steeped In Equestrian Heritage

Named after the distinctive white markings on a horse’s face, the Blaze was recently celebrated at a special Polo event during Paris Fashion Week in October. And the equestrian references don’t stop there. Its curved silhouette even mimics the arch of a saddle, paying homage to the sport that inspired Ralph Lauren’s original Polo line. Even the hardware is pulled from the archives: The door-knocker clasp is an RL signature, especially on ‘90s-era bags.

While the design is steeped in heritage and elegance, its shape still feels of-the-moment — especially the east-west silhouette of the smaller Blaze. The elongated style has been a major bag trend in recent years, with no signs of slowing down.

It’s The Casual It-Girl Go-To

With the rise of lazy girl dressing, everyone’s been trading fussy outfits for everyday basics. T-shirts, jeans, and cozy sweaters have replaced more polished pieces, so it takes the right accessories to elevate them. That’s where the Blaze comes in.

Back in August, Dakota Fanning was spotted in New York pairing a breezy A-line white Polo dress with sandals. To give the casual ‘fit a chic upgrade, she carried a small black Polo Blaze shoulder bag.

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Earlier this month, the fashion crowd gathered at a Los Angeles event, where a few attendees showed off their own effortlessly cool takes on the bag. Nobody Wants This star Justine Lupe gave her oversized striped sweatshirt and jeans combo a sleek touchup with a small Polo Blaze shoulder bag, while Spider-Man alum Laura Harrier reached for the Polo Blaze Top Handle — the more compact version — to complement her classic white button-down and jeans look.

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Secure The Bag

The Polo Blaze comes in three iterations — large, small, and top handle — and is currently available in classic neutrals as well as holiday-coded hues, including a rich berry (Currant) and a deep greenish blue (Petrol Blue). The structured one-strap top handle also comes with a detachable crossbody strap for hands-free styling.

Prices range from $598 for the small and $698 for the top handle, up to $1,298 for the large, making it an accessible entry point into status-bag territory. If you need a piece that can instantly sharpen up a sweatshirt-and-jeans uniform, the Blaze belongs at the top of your wishlist.