Whoever thought cold-weather dressing was boring has clearly never met this season’s hottest styles. After months of sweltering heat waves, fashion girlies are finally ready for chic, fall-ified layering. Now you can wear the most low-key base ’fit — like jeans and a T-shirt — and throw on a loud, opulent jacket for an instant level-up.

The transition away from summer basics is all about embracing maxx-imum impact. Fabrics are getting richer, bolder, and more OTT, with designers leaning hard into decadent brocades, delicate suedes, and thick faux fur coats. Basically, any outerwear luxe and tactile enough to make you want to pet your own attire fits the bill. The result is sensory overload, but chic.

The eye-catching materials do not stop at heavy textures, either. See-through coats made from clear PVC or sheer leather are also poised for a major style moment, proving you can protect your look from the elements without hiding your outfit underneath. The transparent outerwear trend directly coincides with the return of #gorpcore, seamlessly blending outdoor utility with street style.

If the fabric isn’t flexing enough on its own, the structural details will do the heavy lifting. Look out for flared peplums designed to cinch and accentuate waists, moving far beyond just the millennial “going-out top” of the 2010s. Get ready, because the upcoming season is about to be so much fun.

It girls (and guys) are taking up arms... and throwing on decorative military jackets. A relic from the 2010s indie sleaze era, the militant uniform first made its way back onto fashion’s radar after the likes of McQueen, Ann Demeulemeester, and Vaquera sent versions down the Spring 2026 runways. Even more brands adopted the look for their fall shows, adding buttons, ropes, and other looped details that make it downright Napoleonic.

The 2026 styling, though, is a lot more subdued and less ready for battle than previous eras. You can look to your favorite style stars for proof on how to make it wearable: Margot Robbie wore hers with sleek trousers, Suki Waterhouse paired a red topper with a cream lace dress, and BTS’ Jimin opted for a long iteration with jeans.

Gorpcore, or outdoorsy-inspired dressing, has taken over FashionTok. But this utilitarian trend no longer serves the sole purpose of protecting from the elements; it’s also incredibly chic. The latest frontier of the aesthetic comes in the form of a see-through coat made specifically for the girlies who want to be warm and cute but still show off what they’re wearing underneath.

Runways instantly made the jacket a must-have look. Calvin Klein sent sheer, leatherlike coats down the catwalk with textures resembling fruit roll-ups, while Saint Laurent’s vinyl coats were already cosigned by Connor Storrie. Then there’s Teyana Taylor, who added whimsy to hers when she rocked a polka-dot raincoat to sit front row at Chanel. You can easily replicate the vibe by choosing the weight and fabric you like, from organza to PVC.

The runways have spoken: The “old money” aesthetic is here to stay. Faux fur coats remain a favorite topper among fashion’s most flamboyant. Valentino, Saint Laurent, and Tom Ford went all out in rich, deep browns for their Fall/Winter 2026 shows, while Gucci, Alaïa, and Khaite leaned into the lighter end of the color wheel in whites, creams, and tans.

The look has already taken over the celeb style circuit, too. Take a cue from Kate Hudson, who effortlessly draped a plush, furry coat over her shoulders to bring Old Hollywood drama to a recent Valentino gown. Or look to Taylor (again), who regularly commands the front row in bold, multicolored shearling.

Apart from a variety of colorways to choose from, take your pick of print, length, and closure this season. The best thing to pair with an outerwear look this loud? Confidence.

Millennials, this one’s for you. The beloved flared-waist silhouette that outfitted an entire generation — serving as the ultimate office-to-club look in the 2010s — is officially back. But this time, it’s a lot more grown-up.

Instead of the flouncy ruffles that used to line throwback peplum tops, today’s takes are pared down with exaggerated, sculptural silhouettes or cinched with restraint. Even the fabrics have received a luxe upgrade — meaning you can finally say goodbye to cheap, flimsy neoprenes and hello to structured leathers and wools.

It’s exactly why style icons like Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, and Olivia Munn are already leading the revival, opting for sharply tailored jackets and ultramodern blazers. Ultimately, this is the peplum that even millennials with style PTSD will actually want to wear.

Sure, wearing suede when the weather is awful is always a gamble — but throwing on a plush jacket and stomping down the street like you’re Hailey Bieber is the epitome of peak-cool-girl style. Miu Miu is leading the material’s renaissance, and the styling options are incredibly versatile.

For an elite, effortless It-girl vibe, pair your jacket with jeans and ballet flats in the style of Alexa Chung. You can also give it a ’70s spin with round sunglasses and layered necklaces inspired by Dakota Johnson.

Croc leather isn’t just cool on handbags and heels — it’s even cooler on jackets. The material feels edgy while looking undeniably elegant, instantly elevating an outfit through heavy visual texture.

To execute the trend, consider sprucing up a nondescript outfit the way Elsa Hosk did by pairing a chocolate croc leather jacket with classic black trousers and matching croc leather loafers. Or look to Miley Cyrus, who famously took the texture to the absolute extreme on the red carpet with a sculptural, crocodile-textured bolero jacket. If you want a more effortless approach, take a page out of Jenna Ortega’s playbook and wear an oversize black iteration as a dress.

Nothing is more decadent than a jacket made out of jacquard or brocade. Lean into the OTT ethos by wearing a full brocade set inspired by Zendaya’s gold skirt suit, or look to Maura Higgins, who has been dominating the fashion circuit in ultra-sculptural, deconstructed tailoring. You can also copy Margot Robbie, who channeled high drama in a floor-length jacquard number complete with feather-trimmed sleeves and red thigh-high boots.

If you want to dress it down, that can also be arranged. Simply pair a voluminous, gilded jacket with classic jeans for the perfect high-low outfit.

If you thought the era of the classic black leather jacket was over, think again. It’s a staple for a reason, and style stars can’t stop reaching for it. Instead of standard motorcycle jackets, today’s iterations are a lot more versatile in shape, size, and silhouette.

Fall/Winter 2026 runways featured a slew of chic options, including Balenciaga’s oversize bombers, McQueen’s belted styles with exaggerated shoulder pads, and Miu Miu’s classic collared cuts. And if you need IRL inspo, look no further than Sarah Pidgeon, Kendall Jenner, and Bieber’s street-style pics. These three prove that a timeless black leather jacket will always look completely fresh.