Millennials are officially cool again. All the top Y2K trends are making a comeback, even the ones that probably should’ve stayed in the archives. (Peplums? Bandage dresses? They already had a good run.) But the latest style to step out of retirement is a totally different story. Anyone who lived through this era is practically buzzing over this revival — and, plot twist, Gen Z might be into it, too.

Please welcome the return of the ultimate millennial uniform: jeans and a going-out top. The pairing was everywhere in the early 2000s, with celebs wearing it for off-duty excursions, parties, and red carpets. And though flared jeans were the silhouette of choice during that time, the combo quickly morphed into *skinny* jeans and a going-out top in the 2010s. Now, after years out of rotation, the trend is back with a fresh upgrade. The major shift? The jeans are much, much looser.

A Millennial Icon’s Go-To Look

The person leading the charge is Hilary Duff, who’s practically the millennial poster child. In the 2000s, the Lizzie McGuire star wore her fair share of cutesy tops with flared jeans on red carpets. Decades later, she’s leaning into nostalgia by repping the style every single night of her ongoing Lucky Me Tour. (She even gave a shoutout to her millennial “jeans and a going-out top” outfit on Aug. 6, during the New York leg of her tour.)

But don't expect a carbon copy of her teenage looks. Instead of the throwback pairing, Duff has been trading Y2K-era flares for ultra-loose, baggy jeans — exactly the kind the younger generations like. So far, she’s worn the denim with sparkly crop tops, winged bandeau tops, and statement feather pieces.

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Staging A Red Carpet Comeback

Plenty of other fashion icons are channeling their early-aughts days, too. Over the weekend, Anne Hathaway attended the world premiere of The End of Oak Street and proved that the jeans-and-going-out-top (JAAGOT) combo is even pregnancy-approved.

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The Oscar winner wore a light blue halter top with bold red lining featuring a belly-forward crop and a high-low train that swept down to the floor. She paired it with low-rise wide-leg jeans, red pointed-toe pumps, and a matching red lip.

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That same weekend, another millennial style star rocked the trend, albeit with a more millennial-coded approach. Oliva Wilde attended the 79th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland wearing a leather tube top with a peplum detail. She paired the structured piece with straight-hemmed jeans — not quite wide, but not skinny either.

Get The Throwback Uniform

Whether you’re reliving your own glory days or you’re a Gen Z style lover learning the art of pairing their “lazy girl” jeans with maximalist tops, it’s time to embrace the concept of JAAGOT.

Grab your most flamboyant tops, including those usually reserved for special occasions. Dramatic capes? Exaggerated high-lows? The more OTT, the better. And then, do the counterintuitive thing and pull on your loosest, baggiest denims. Barrels, wide-legs, and ultra-wides — they’re all welcome. Wear it to your next event and feel effortlessly cool.