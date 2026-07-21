Thank the fashion gods: The industry is in its lazy girl style era. Jeans are suddenly acceptable at dressier events. Baggy shorts look chic, not frumpy. Even flip-flops have skipped the beach for the city. But the real unsung hero of this low-effort movement is a much humbler wardrobe staple — the basic T-shirt.

Instead of only throwing them on for errand days or morning coffee runs, basic tees have been given a stylish upgrade. Sure, you can still dress them down with jeans à la Olivia Rodrigo and Jennifer Lawrence, but you can just as easily glam them up for a high-fashion moment.

Zendaya did just that when she wore an oversized Spider-Man T-shirt as a mini dress while promoting her MCU film. If you’ve ever worn an ex-boyfriend’s ratty old oversized shirt as a makeshift nightdress, this was the vibe — just infinitely chicer. Taking a similar approach, Amelia Dimoldenberg paired a graphic shirt with a voluminous “going-out skirt” to make the casual piece red-carpet appropriate.

If you need a little more convincing that you *can* take your security blanket T-shirt out for a stylish spin, the Bustle fashion team rounded up our favorite ways to style the cozy top. Trust me, you’ll never look at a tee the same way again.

The Off-Duty Pop Icon Look

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I love how effortless a great T-shirt can be. It’s one of those wardrobe staples that works for just about anything; you can dress it up or down, and it always manages to look cool. Olivia is the perfect example of that, styling a graphic tee for a day of running errands while still looking incredibly chic. It’s proof that you can never be too cool for a basic, especially when it’s paired with the right accessories and a confident attitude. — Ashirah Curry, associate market editor

The Red-Carpet Nightdress

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T-shirts are a classic, comfortable staple that can be paired with almost anything. I especially love how Zendaya styled a vintage Spider-Man tee to support both her role and her husband, Tom Holland, at one of the film’s premieres. She looks effortlessly cool while still appearing completely comfortable. Pairing the oversized graphic tee (as a dress) with Louboutins and stunning jewelry elevates the casual outfit, proving that even the simplest pieces can make a chic statement. I can’t wait to follow suit soon. — Noelia Rojas-West, fashion market assistant

The "Going-Out" Graphic Tee

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If you thought T-shirts were only reserved for casual excursions and errand days, think again. Stars have been taking the humble top to red carpets. I particularly love Amelia Dimoldenberg’s graphic tee and voluminous “going-out skirt.” Look cool at a party by rocking a cheeky shirt and a frilly skirt, then keep it simple with peep-toes and teeny tiny bling. — Alyssa Lapid, style writer

The Nostalgic Indie Sleaze Vibe

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Jennifer Lawrence proved a graphic tee can bring a whole outfit together — and add a nostalgic touch. Her buttery yellow Beatles tee shows off her personality without sacrificing comfort. Junk Food tees have always been a favorite of mine. I still wear a few my mom saved from the early 2000s.

The playful color-maxxing palette makes the look: The yellow tee pops against relaxed blue jeans, while the red cardigan and matching striped sneakers create a cohesive thread throughout. A green beaded necklace adds an unexpected accent, and the navy cap keeps the outfit feeling casual. Grounding it all is a structured black shoulder bag, which gives the laid-back look a polished finish. — Sunshine Kern, fashion closet assistant

The Clean Girl Tailored ‘Fit

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T-shirts can look polished, too. I love the way Olivia Wilde styled a small black tee with contrasting white trousers cinched with a skinny black belt. It’s a masterclass in how tailoring can elevate even the simplest pieces. Plus, when it’s paired with loafers and sunnies? It gives major cool-girl vibes. — A.L.