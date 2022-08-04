Style
15 Elevated Fall Outfit Ideas That'll Make You So Thirsty For Cold Weather
It’s almost time for chunky sweaters, flannels, and all the boots.
Don’t get it twisted — getting dressed in the summer is simply not the same as dressing for fall. With earlier sunsets and a crispness in the air, comes jeans, boots, and cozy fabrics, from cashmere to suede.
Breezy linen sets and cut-off shorts get pushed to the backs of your closets as you start reaching for blazers and jackets once more. Drapey cardigans, grandpa-esque sweater vests, and comfy plaid flannel shirts will reenter the chat — the layering options are truly endless. Tweed and corduroy will inevitably have their moments, and all the fabulous autumnal colors we said goodbye to last winter will appear as naturally as bright leaves falling to the ground.
If you can just make it through these last few weeks of sticky, I don't want to wear anything at all, thanks weather, I promise you that the fall fashion will be well worth the wait. Before you know it, August will be in your rearview mirror with nothing but scary movie marathons and pumpkin-scented candles on the horizon.
Ahead, take note of these low-key, but elevated fall outfit ideas from stylish celebs like Bella Hadid, Rihanna, and Olivia Rodrigo to inspire your next season.
Leather Forever
Styling a leather jacket with leather boots, as seen here on Bella Hadid, is a no-fail way to turn a chic look. Better yet? Add some eye-catching accessories and knee socks to spice things up.
Unexpected Flannel
Flannel shirts are quintessential fall. If the weather is still warm, style your favorite with a pair of bike shorts (or even a mini skirt) and boots like Barbie Ferreira.
Elevated Sweats
When all you want to wear is sweatpants, add a chic sweater on top, and/or a cool coat, with boots. Rihanna could give a masterclass on athleisure dressing.
Baggy Jeans
Baggy jeans have been having a major moment recently. Embrace the ‘90s skater aesthetic, but pair them with a cute top that offers a bit of contrast, as seen here on Paloma Elsesser.
Mix Bold Colors
Vibrant colors are very in right now (read: dopamine dressing). There’s no rule that says you can’t wear different hues together, so color block like Adwoa Aboah wearing a pink sweater and fuzzy orange bag.
Suit Up
Tap into your most sophisticated self in a sleek suit à la Hailey Bieber. She completed the Sportmax look with camel-colored Jimmy Choos, but the set would look just as cool with loafers.
Shrug It Off
If you grew up during the early aughts, chances are high you owned a shrug. The ultra-cropped cardigan can be styled in countless ways — this Emily Ratajkowski ‘fit serves as good inspiration.
Chunky Sweater
We stan a bold, statement sweater. Kendall Jenner slipped into a cozy knit featuring a neutral polka-dot print.
Get Romantic
Whimsical frills and florals are not just for summer. Take them with you into fall like Kaia Gerber did here. The secret is to finish off your look with boots instead of sandals for an autumnal vibe.
Golden Hour
Channel Lena Waithe and throw on a saturated marigold button-down. Other jewel tones will work, too — I’m talking about emerald, sapphire, and deep plum. Any of these shades will instantly make an outfit pop.
Summer Into Fall
Let’s be real, October is probably going to feel like July (thanks, climate change!), so style a chic mini dress with boots and you’re set. If it’s brisk out, slip on a jacket or cardigan.
Color Coordinated
A matching moment will never not ease my poor, chaotic soul. Do so like Emma Chamberlain when she coordinated her mustard coat to the gum soles of her platform combat boots.
Go Retro
Throw it back to the ‘50s in a bowling shirt similar to the one Conan Gray is sporting here. Or, simply tie a bandana around your neck to create a vintage feel.
Intentional Clashing
Combining prints like stripes and snakeskin (you can choose any contrasting patterns, really) is an effortless way to have fun with your look. Case in point: This outfit on Marsai Martin.
Back-to-School Cool
Fall will always make me feel like rocking a plaid pleated skirt. Personally, I’m very into how Olivia Rodrigo styled hers with a slouchy jacquard sweater vest, creepers, and sleek sunglasses.