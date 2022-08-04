Don’t get it twisted — getting dressed in the summer is simply not the same as dressing for fall. With earlier sunsets and a crispness in the air, comes jeans, boots, and cozy fabrics, from cashmere to suede.

Breezy linen sets and cut-off shorts get pushed to the backs of your closets as you start reaching for blazers and jackets once more. Drapey cardigans, grandpa-esque sweater vests, and comfy plaid flannel shirts will reenter the chat — the layering options are truly endless. Tweed and corduroy will inevitably have their moments, and all the fabulous autumnal colors we said goodbye to last winter will appear as naturally as bright leaves falling to the ground.

If you can just make it through these last few weeks of sticky, I don't want to wear anything at all, thanks weather, I promise you that the fall fashion will be well worth the wait. Before you know it, August will be in your rearview mirror with nothing but scary movie marathons and pumpkin-scented candles on the horizon.

Ahead, take note of these low-key, but elevated fall outfit ideas from stylish celebs like Bella Hadid, Rihanna, and Olivia Rodrigo to inspire your next season.

Leather Forever

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Styling a leather jacket with leather boots, as seen here on Bella Hadid, is a no-fail way to turn a chic look. Better yet? Add some eye-catching accessories and knee socks to spice things up.

Unexpected Flannel

Rochelle Brodin/WireImage/Getty Images

Flannel shirts are quintessential fall. If the weather is still warm, style your favorite with a pair of bike shorts (or even a mini skirt) and boots like Barbie Ferreira.

Elevated Sweats

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

When all you want to wear is sweatpants, add a chic sweater on top, and/or a cool coat, with boots. Rihanna could give a masterclass on athleisure dressing.

Baggy Jeans

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Baggy jeans have been having a major moment recently. Embrace the ‘90s skater aesthetic, but pair them with a cute top that offers a bit of contrast, as seen here on Paloma Elsesser.

Mix Bold Colors

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Vibrant colors are very in right now (read: dopamine dressing). There’s no rule that says you can’t wear different hues together, so color block like Adwoa Aboah wearing a pink sweater and fuzzy orange bag.

Suit Up

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Tap into your most sophisticated self in a sleek suit à la Hailey Bieber. She completed the Sportmax look with camel-colored Jimmy Choos, but the set would look just as cool with loafers.

Shrug It Off

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

If you grew up during the early aughts, chances are high you owned a shrug. The ultra-cropped cardigan can be styled in countless ways — this Emily Ratajkowski ‘fit serves as good inspiration.

Chunky Sweater

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

We stan a bold, statement sweater. Kendall Jenner slipped into a cozy knit featuring a neutral polka-dot print.

Get Romantic

BG010/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Whimsical frills and florals are not just for summer. Take them with you into fall like Kaia Gerber did here. The secret is to finish off your look with boots instead of sandals for an autumnal vibe.

Golden Hour

Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Channel Lena Waithe and throw on a saturated marigold button-down. Other jewel tones will work, too — I’m talking about emerald, sapphire, and deep plum. Any of these shades will instantly make an outfit pop.

Summer Into Fall

Mark Boland/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Let’s be real, October is probably going to feel like July (thanks, climate change!), so style a chic mini dress with boots and you’re set. If it’s brisk out, slip on a jacket or cardigan.

Color Coordinated

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

A matching moment will never not ease my poor, chaotic soul. Do so like Emma Chamberlain when she coordinated her mustard coat to the gum soles of her platform combat boots.

Go Retro

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Throw it back to the ‘50s in a bowling shirt similar to the one Conan Gray is sporting here. Or, simply tie a bandana around your neck to create a vintage feel.

Intentional Clashing

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Combining prints like stripes and snakeskin (you can choose any contrasting patterns, really) is an effortless way to have fun with your look. Case in point: This outfit on Marsai Martin.

Back-to-School Cool

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Fall will always make me feel like rocking a plaid pleated skirt. Personally, I’m very into how Olivia Rodrigo styled hers with a slouchy jacquard sweater vest, creepers, and sleek sunglasses.