Fashion Editors Secretly Mix These Super Cheap, Stylish Pieces From Amazon Into Their Wardrobes

The key to a consistently fashionable outfit is mixing higher-priced items with wallet-friendly finds. Your closet should be chock-full of trendy styles that spark joy, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they need to come with a hefty price tag. After years spent combing through endless fads as a profession, I can confidently decipher the must-haves from the absolutely-nots.

I’m basically a self-proclaimed shopaholic, and who better to trust with your future wardrobe than fellow self-proclaimed shopaholics? All of the products below were sourced by Bustle fashion editors — aka, you’re in good hands. From Steven Madden sandals that look designer to twirl-worthy skirts, keep reading for a list of editor-approved styles you can mix, match... And mix again.

1 A Modern Eternity Band That Channels Fine Jewelry PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Open Twist Eternity Band Amazon $14 See On Amazon I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: Everything by PAVOI is worth buying. This open eternity ring is no different. It’s plated in 14-karat gold, crafted with a lead-free hypoallergenic base, and studded with icy, ethically-sourced cubic zirconia. The dainty design guarantees head-turning stares, plus it’s made from 100% recycled materials. Offered in rose, white, or yellow gold, at this price you might as well treat yourself to all three. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 4

2 A Workout Set Worth Working Out For OQQ Seamless Ribbed High Waist Exercise Set (2-Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s basically scientific fact that, if you wear cute workout set, your gym session is infinitely better. So, in the name of science, I’m here to tell you this set is a must-have. It has an elasticated waistband designed with tummy support so it won’t roll down, and the ribbed nylon blend is soft yet breathable. It provides opaque coverage so you don’t have to worry about sheerness, plus the four-way stretch offers maximum movement without any restrictions. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 27

3 The Jeans You’ll Deem Holy Grail Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon Everyone has those jeans that fit just right — well, these are them, according to our editors. And, with more than 26,000 ratings, Amazon shoppers seem to agree. These Levis gives a good shaping effect thanks to the super-stretchy cotton blend. The snug fit doesn’t loose its shape, even after multiple washes, and the mid-rise waistband comes with a hidden smoothing panel you won’t even feel. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 4

4 The Cult-Favorite Bodysuit You Won’t Want To Take Off ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon This ReoRia bodysuit is game-changing. The racerback design offers a sleek look without exposing tons of skin and the high neckline is perfect for framing your statement jewelry. The thong backside seamlessly conceals under clothing and it’s double-lined so you don’t have to worry about sheerness. It’s easy to wear, you won’t have to constantly tuck it in, and you can dress it up or down — what more could anyone ask for? Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

Available colors: 24

5 A Pashmina You Can Style Tons Of Ways RIIQIICHY Pashmina Shawl Amazon $18 See On Amazon You heard it here first, pashminas will never go out of style. Made from a high-quality weave that feels comparable to cashmere, it’s lightweight enough to top off any look yet heavy enough to provide a little extra warmth on chilly days. Layer this over an evening gown to dress things up, or an everyday tee for a more casual look. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 32

6 The No-Show Sock That’s Virtually Invisible Eedor No Show Low Cut Socks Amazon $12 See On Amazon These socks are so good I refuse to wear anything else. They hold up after multiple washes, are made of a cotton-spandex blend for superior softness, and maximum breathability, plus they have an invisible grippy lining at the heel so they won’t slide down your foot. I’ve thrown out every other low-cut sock because nothing competes with these. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 10

7 These Steve Madden Sandals That Channel Designer Styles Steve Madden Studded Sandal Amazon $35 See On Amazon These sandals are my kryptonite. In fact, everything I own from Steve Madden is my kryptonite. Featuring silver studs that give off an edgy look and an ankle strap with an adjustable buckle, these sandals are a must-buy. The cushioned footbed makes for a comfy wear, and the half-inch heel puts a little spring in your step. The best part? These are crafted with vegan materials. Buy these for the season, and then thank me later. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 24

8 A Purse Organizer That’ll Revolutionize Your Totes ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert Amazon $17 See On Amazon An organized purse is a happy purse. This handbag insert makes things easy. Just slide it into your favorite carryall and it provides pre-positioned pockets for all your goodies. It’s super-sturdy, which helps your bag keep its shape, plus it comes with a detachable key chain and offers 13 pockets for storage. You’ll never worry about finding your wallet again. Available sizes: Mini — X-Large

Available colors: 23

9 Some Jackie O. Sunglasses For Celeb-Inspired Shade JuicyOrange Oversized Square Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon Sunglasses are the perfect accessory to throw on if you need to finish off a look. The oversized frame compliments literally every face shape, and the gradient lens gives them an expensive appearance. (Plus, they make it easier to see your phone screen when you look down.) Although these aren’t polarized, they are coated with UV 400 protection to block 100% of harmful rays. They’re also made with a durable plastic so you can guarantee these will hold up for the long haul. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 3

10 A Trendy Top That Goes From Desk To Drinks ECOWISH V-Neck Button-Down Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Spotted: The button-down shirt you’ll be wearing non-stop. Not only does this look phenomenal with trousers at the office, but you could even pair it with jeans or leggings on weekends. It has a full-length sleeve you can cuff a little more, along with a classic lapel collar. Not to mention, it’s available it ton of fun prints. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 38

11 A Meghan Markle-Approved Hat With Sun Protection Lanzom Straw Sun Hat Amazon $26 See On Amazon Need to add a little somethin’ extra to your outfit? Top off your look with a straw hat. This duchess-approved style is made of 90% paper straw and 10% polyester for an authentic yet soft feel and UPF 50+ sun protection. There’s a hidden drawstring on the inside so you can adjust the hat to any head shape, plus it’s foldable which makes it ideal for traveling. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 22

12 The Bodycon Dress Every It-Girl Is Wearing Wenrine Sleeveless Ribbed Bodycon Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This dress puts the “fit” in “outfit.” Its bodycon design hugs you without feeling like you can’t move thanks to the polyester-spandex fabrication. The sleeveless silhouette is complimented by side ruching, plus it looks incredible layered under a jacket for the colder months. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22

13 The Fitted Crewneck Tee Every Closet Needs ToBeInStyle Slim Fit Crew Neck Tee Amazon $15 See On Amazon No closet is complete without a classic tee, but keep in mind that not all T-shirts are created equal. This one is made of soft cotton with a slight stretch thanks to spandex, so it’ll feel like a second skin. The crew neckline makes it easy to wear as a layering piece or on its own, and the hem sits right at the hip for ideal length. Available sizes: Small — 2X

Available colors: 58

14 The Cropped Cami You’ll Live In Free People Seamless Crop Cami Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you’re working out — or you just want to look like you’re working out — you need this cropped cami. Free People has a huge selection of exercise gear, but this is a staple piece. It’s made of a stretchy nylon-spandex fabrication and the elastic spaghetti straps give it a dainty feel. The ribbed hem make it easy to wear this as a crop top, and the seamless design is great for layering. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 21

15 These Bold Checkered Hair Clips For A 90s Moment Whaline Checkered Hair Claw Clips (3-Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Pro tip: A fun hair clip immediately takes your look to the next level. This multi-pack of checkered clips is easy on both the wallet and the eyes. If you find yourself wearing mostly neutral tones (that’s me!) then throwing your hair up using one of these offers a pop of pattern without sacrificing a full outfit. Each clip is large enough to hold any hair length in place all day, and they’re made of acrylic acetate which means they won’t deform or fade.

16 A Trendy Gold Chain Necklace That Won’t Tarnish PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Curb Chain Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you couldn’t already tell, our team of editors is obsessed with PAVOI. This curb chain necklace is hypoallergenic, nickel-free, and lead-free so you won’t have to worry about it irritating your skin or tarnishing, plus it comes in a variety of styles. It’s available in yellow, rose and white gold, not to mention it’s also crafted from 100% recycled materials, too. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 4

17 This Classic Pinstripe Button-Down Amazon Essentials Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon There are few things that bring me as much joy as a crisp poplin shirt. The clean-girl aesthetic of this top comes thanks to its classic collar, button closure and pale pink pinstripe. The 100% cotton fabric feels like hotel sheets and will stay immaculate even after multiple washes. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 1

18 A V-Waisted Yoga Pant For On And Off The Mat TOPYOGAS Bootleg Yoga Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Prepare to wear these to the studio and beyond. These yoga pants feature a flare fit that makes the perfect for working out or running errands. The lightweight nylon-spandex material forms to your body and features the V-shaped waistband that’s having a major moment right now. It’s quick-drying to keep sweat at bay, and the four-way stretch moves with your body — never against it. Trust me when I say you’ll be living in these. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

19 And A Biker Short That Actually Has Pockets BALEAF Biker Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon These bike shorts are simply a dream. They’re not only moisture-wicking (which makes them ideal for keeping sweat at bay) but they also have a wide elastic waistband that gives controlled compression to your mid-section. There are two side pockets so you can hold your keys and credit cards securely while on-the-go, and the squat-proof four-way stretch fabric guarantees total range of motion. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 26

20 The Show-Stopping Corset Top That’ll Turn Heads Modegal Strapless Boned Zip Back Corset Amazon $30 See On Amazon Reach for this corset top for your next night out and you won’t regret it. Available in neutral tones as well as bright colors, this top gives you the option to show a little cleavage. The zipper in the back make it way easier to get into than the traditional lace-up closure, plus the fishbone design offers incredible structure. Available sizes: 00 — 20

Available colors: 22

21 A Buttery Tank Top You’ll Want In Multiples Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This isn’t your average tank top — it’s much better. The fit is slightly tailored through the waist, which looks way more expensive than that $15 price tag, and the ribbed-knit cotton is equally as soft as it is lightweight. The scoop neckline is easy to layer up or down, and the straight hemline makes an effortless tuck. You get serious bang for your buck with two in a pack, plus you can pick from nearly 40 iconic color pairings. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 37

22 Plus, This Super-Sleek Cutaway Tank The Drop Fitted Cutaway Racer Tank Sweater Amazon $21 See On Amazon Can you really have too many tanks? The answer is no. If you’re a tank top lover (aren’t we all) try this stylish option by The Drop. It offers a shoulder-baring cutaway design that sets it apart from the rest, and the viscose-nylon knit gives it a form-fitting stretchy feel. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 10

23 The Silky Slip Skirt That’s Still Trending Strong The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt Amazon $38 See On Amazon A trendy slip skirt (ideally, with a pop of color) can do wonders for your wardrobe. Bustle editors are obsessed with this one from The Drop, and the best part is it’s under $40. The silk-like material makes it look like it came with a hefty price tag, while the midi hemline is ideal for styling with a boot or your favorite heels. Try a bright tone like this Barbiecore pink, or opt for a print like leopard. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 24

24 The Cloud Slides That Are Worth The Hype BRONAX Cloud Cushioned Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re wondering if these cloud slippers you’ve seen everywhere are as good as they say, I’m here to tell you that they are. The cushy foam platform soles are just under two inches thick, providing ultimate support and comfort to your feet. They’re lightweight while still offering shock absorption, and the single strap gives you a casual look in addition to snuggly hugging your foot. Don’t think, just buy. Available sizes: 4 — 16

Available colors: 17

25 An Ultra-Sparkly Stud Earring Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Stud Earrings Amazon $18 See On Amazon Everyone deserves a little sparkle in their life, and these carats won’t hurt your wallet. These Amazon Essentials earrings are under $20, but the amount of compliments you’ll get wearing them are priceless. They come in both round and princess cuts and feature cubic zirconia stone in a four-prong basket setting. With a secure butterfly backing and a sterling silver post, they won’t irritate sensitive skin. They’ll hold up for the long haul thanks to the metal plating, plus the electrocoating amplifies their shine for an ultra-glitzy look. Available sizes: 4 millimeters — 8.5 millimeters

Available colors: 4

26 An Intricate Strappy Sandal Made For Walking The Drop Amelie Strappy Square Toe Heeled Sandal Amazon $41 See On Amazon Put those sneakers to rest and slip into these sandals. They have a secure, strappy upper with a heel that measures just under three inches. The smooth faux leather lining is soft on the skin and the padded footbed gives you a bit of cushioned comfort. Made with a durable sole and available in lots of fun colors, you’ll want to buy more than just one pair. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 11

27 A Sustainable Fleece Hoodie That’s Eco-Friendly And Stylish Amazon Aware Men's Fleece Hoodie Amazon $44 See On Amazon The fleece hoodie that’ll never fail you is now on Amazon. If you’re looking for a layer without any bulk, this is for you. Made in a soft cotton-polyester knit that’s sourced through Organic Content Standards (OCS), this is a certified carbon neutral layer. Its elasticized cuffs and hem lock in a little extra warmth, and the shape of the sweatshirt only gets better with each wash. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

28 These Active Leggings That Sculpt Amazon Essentials High Rise Capri Active Sculpt Legging Amazon $22 See On Amazon Around here, editors love a legging — especially one that gives you a little boost. The polyester-elastane blend lends just enough stretch without being sheer (yes, these are squat-proof), and the comfortable waistband adds some slight compression. The capri length also makes them versatile enough for running errands, but comfy enough to lounge in. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

29 A Fierce, Slinky Leopard Skirt Keasmto Leopard Print Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon As far as I’m concerned, leopard print is considered a neutral. This skirt has a mid-rise style is made from a satiny polyester that's lightweight and buttery. Its 100% twirl-worthy silhouette makes you want to spin around all day (which bodes well with a waistband that doesn't roll down) and it’s also available in a classic floral option for cottagecore days. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

30 A Fun & Floral Poplin Shirt Goodthreads Poplin Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This men’s button-down is a part-time bikini coverup and a full-time poplin shirt. It has just the right amount of room, is a great length for wearing with pants or over swimsuits, and is made from super-soft 100% cotton. With a single chest pocket to store some small keepsakes, the structure of this shirt is lived-in. It’s so good you might want to stock up now. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Tall

Available colors: 10

31 The Two-Band Sandals That Are All The Rage Amazon Essentials Two Band Slide Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon This slide sandal is the perfect plus-one to any outfit. Made by Amazon Essentials, they’ll only run you $25. The two-band style holds your foot in place, while the flexible footbed ensures maximum comfort. They’re made from a faux leather lining that’s easy to keep clean, plus the rubber sole is ultra-durable. Available sizes: 5.5 — 13

Available colors: 5

32 This Ultra-Luxe Workout Set QINSEN Ribbed Workout Bra and Legging Set (2-Pieces) Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you needed some extra motivation to hit the gym, this workout set is for you. The sports bra comes with padded cups that are removable and the leggings are high-waisted to keep everything in place all wear long. Both pieces feature moisture-wicking technology, perfect for high-impact exercising, and the ribbed material compresses without constricting. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 19

33 A Silky Slip Dress You Can Wear Year-Round The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon In case you missed it, it’s slip dress season. With a flowy fit that gives an airy feel, this dress debuts adjustable straps, a slight V-neckline and a midi-length hem. The polyester-elastane fabric give a smooth, silk-like look and it’s available it virtually any color imaginable. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 25

34 A Roomy Wide-Leg Pant You Can Pair With Anything Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon These pants will take you from corporate to casual without having to spend an arm and a leg. They feature a kicked-out wide leg that flows to the ground and a high-waisted design that hugs your midsection. The pleating offers an elevated look, while the hook-and-eye closure make these easy to slip into. Pair these with a heel or your go-to sandal. Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X

Available colors: 32

35 This Classic Square-Neck Top Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Square Neck Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon Square necklines are making a comeback. This staple top is the perfect basic that’ll never go out of style. The cotton, modal and spandex blend is light enough to give you breathability, but it won’t cling to your body. Plus, the half sleeves won’t restrict any arm movement — for under $20 you might want to buy two. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

36 A Super-Soft Crewneck Sweatshirt Goodthreads Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Fair warning, when you put on this fleece crewneck you probably won’t want to wear anything else. The inside is lined with a soft, plush fleece, and the ribbed hem and cuffs give it a little extra flare. Plus if this mustard hue isn’t to your liking, Goodthreads also offers this in neutrals alongside fun, bright tie-dye prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

37 This Muscle Tank With A Relaxed Fit Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Sleeveless Muscle Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon Sleeveless, soft, and perfectly priced—this tank deserves a VIP invite to your closet. Designed with a relaxed-fit for a casual feel, this tank is easy to wear on its own or layered up. Dress it up with a skirt and heels or your favorite jeans with a sandal — the outfit options are endless. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

38 An Effortless Maxi Dress For An Easy Outfit Amazon Essentials Supersoft Terry Racerback Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon For the mornings you need to throw together an effortless outfit, reach for this sweeping dress. It’s sleeveless, which makes it easy to layer no matter what the season, and it’s rayon-elastane fabric is super lightweight (but not sheer) so you don’t have to worry about it feeling restrictive. It’s fitted through the chest with a racerback neckline, and the scoop neck gives you the option to show off a dainty necklace. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

39 These Polarized Sunglasses That Look Expensive SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon These SOJOS sunglasses do it all. They’re polarized, offer UV400 protection in a durable metal frame, and filter out reflected glare. You never have to worry about long-term eye damage because SOJOS guarantees that these will protect you by blocking 99.99% of harmful UVA and UVB rays. With 27,000 ratings, these also would make a great gift. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 9