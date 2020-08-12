Get Ready To Wear These 2 Colorful Fenty Beauty Mascaras Everywhere This Fall

Rihanna may be hot off the launch of her Fenty Skin range, but she's not slowing down. Fenty Beauty's fall products are coming with expansions of the brand's Snap Shadows, Stunna Lip Paint, and Full Frontal Mascara. New shades will launch Aug. 13.

The brand revealed its autumnal shade extensions on Instagram with two new Snap Shadow palettes. The Wine Snap Shadow is a mix of deep berry tones and neutral browns, and the second Snap Shadow — named Money — gives fans a collection of olive and emerald greens with a pop of gold.

The brand also announced matching mascara for the new palettes, with two mini, limited-edition versions of its Full Frontal Mascara: Mi$$ Merlot, a burgundy; and Ivy League, a deep, hunter green. The new minis mark the first colored mascaras from the brand.

Fenty Beauty's Stunna Lip Paint is seeing the return of a familiar hue. Shade Underdawg, a deep burgundy matte, will return for the fall season, this time in a full-size version.

In addition to the fall-themed items, the brand also expanded its lip balms last week. Three new shades — a sheer cool-toned pink, chocolate, and neutral pink — will also launch Aug. 13