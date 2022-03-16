Fashion
Spring’s Floral Dress Trend Is Meghan Markle-Approved
Floral print dresses will royally switch up your wardrobe.
Ever since the Fashion Museum Bath announced that Meghan Markle’s black, lotus flower-printed Giorgio Armani dress — which she wore for her and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview — was its “Dress of the Year,” florals have been front of mind.
In one interview, Markle proved that florals for spring are groundbreaking. The classic print will have you instantly dreaming of warmer weather, infusing new life and optimism into your drab winter wardrobe.
If you’re in the market to dupe Markle’s style (aren’t we all?), your choices run the gamut for morning, noon, or night. And there are so many style icons to take inspo from, when it comes to finding your floral fit. Go bold, with a large artistic design, like Markle, opt for a printed, mini slip for a casual date night look, like Hailey Bieber, or go ‘90s grunge with a black and white midi, like Selena Gomez. The possibilities are truly endless.
No matter what style you choose, florals are a must-have as the temperatures begin to rise. Ahead, draw inspiration from these stylish icons and shop our favorite looks to go along with them.
