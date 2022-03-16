Ever since the Fashion Museum Bath announced that Meghan Markle’s black, lotus flower-printed Giorgio Armani dress — which she wore for her and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview — was its “Dress of the Year,” florals have been front of mind.

In one interview, Markle proved that florals for spring are groundbreaking. The classic print will have you instantly dreaming of warmer weather, infusing new life and optimism into your drab winter wardrobe.

If you’re in the market to dupe Markle’s style (aren’t we all?), your choices run the gamut for morning, noon, or night. And there are so many style icons to take inspo from, when it comes to finding your floral fit. Go bold, with a large artistic design, like Markle, opt for a printed, mini slip for a casual date night look, like Hailey Bieber, or go ‘90s grunge with a black and white midi, like Selena Gomez. The possibilities are truly endless.

No matter what style you choose, florals are a must-have as the temperatures begin to rise. Ahead, draw inspiration from these stylish icons and shop our favorite looks to go along with them.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Courtesy of CBS The official dress of the year featured a white-bright bloom on a black backdrop. The look is statement-worthy, but understated at the same time.

Dress in Stampa Fondo Nero No. 21 $735 View product Channel Markle in a black dress with a large-scale floral print, perfect for day or night.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Selena Gomez goes edgy with a black and white floral print slip dress, topped with a leather jacket and western boots.

Dot Floral Contrast Midi Ruffle Dress Endless Rose $110 View product Consider a silk floral dress worn under a cropped leather jacket for that perfect Gomez-inspired vibe.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker does floral dresses like a pro, taking a midi dress and pairing it with heels for the perfect warm-weather date night look.

Palmera Midi Dress in Day Agua by Agua Bendita $620 View product Go for a tiered silhouette with pretty puff-sleeves to take advantage of two trends at once.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Hailey Bieber dressed down her floral slip dress with a pair of low-top, white sneakers for a day out with husband Justin.

Apéro Dress - With Slit La Femme Apéro $310 View product No matter what color of the rainbow, a slip dress is a fun pairing for flat sandals or even sneakers (à la Bieber). The combo always provides an easeful daytime look that wows.

Foc Kan/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kendall Jenner took florals to the red carpet in this stunning, one-shoulder Giambattista Valli gown.